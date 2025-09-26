AfNEXT Project Transforms Ghanaian Small Businesses

The AfNEXT project has equipped over 50 Ghanaian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with modern machinery and training, creating jobs while boosting export competitiveness.

Launched to address production capacity challenges, the initiative co-financed over 200 machines for businesses nationwide. This intervention targets a critical need, as SMEs represent more than 90 percent of Ghanaian businesses but face a $4.8 billion financing gap that limits growth.

Results show measurable impact. Beneficiary enterprises report higher efficiency, reduced production costs, and access to new markets previously beyond their reach.

Manufacturers of food products, cosmetics, and industrial goods can now expand operations after struggling to meet demand. Industry experts project the creation of more than 300 decent jobs as a direct result.

The project extended beyond equipment provision. AfNEXT delivered training in quality management, food safety, occupational health standards, and international marketing to prepare entrepreneurs for global competition.

Exchange programs with SMEs in Egypt and Ethiopia, plus exposure to European and African trade fairs, opened export opportunities once considered unreachable.

John Duti, Team Leader of Invest for Jobs at GIZ Ghana, emphasized sustainability benefits. “Modern equipment enables SMEs to improve efficiency while saving money through reduced wastage,” he said during the project review.

That said, the approach impressed industry stakeholders. Nathaniel Quarcoopome, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Director of Finance and Administration, praised the integrated model combining financial assistance with training and international linkages.

By contrast, traditional support often provides short-term relief without building long-term capacity. The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) recognized this difference, with Director Philomena Dsane calling for beneficiaries to mentor other businesses.

AGI Chief Executive Seth Twum-Akwaboah captured the broader significance. He described AfNEXT as exemplifying integrated support that ensures sustainable growth rather than temporary fixes.

Still, success depends on continued implementation and scaling. The project demonstrates that targeted investment, combined with skills development and market access, can transform local businesses from survival mode into competitive global players.