Aflao Dukor Not Under Anlo State – Torgbi Kpambi Vedzesu Asserts

A Senior Divisional Chief of Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbi Kpambi Vedzesu V has strongly condemned recent publications and viral videos suggesting that the Aflao Traditional State is under the Anlo State or Traditional Council.

Adding his voice to the Concerned Youth of Aflao which earlier issued a press statement against the said publications, Torgbi Kpambi Vedzesu V expressed his outrage and warned those behind the publications to cease fire or face the wrath of the Aflao Kingdom.

” Let it be said without fear or favour that such claims are false, mischievous and unconscionable – the handiwork of desperate individuals whose sleepless nights began when our great King, His Royal Majesty Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V appeared and took his rightful place among African royals during the sacred final funeral rights of the late Asantehemaa in Kumasi– His recognition and stature shook the very foundation of those who seek to tarnish and undermine Aflao’s Sovereignty.”

Torgbi Kpambi Vedzesu V asserted that the history of Aflao cannot be denied, further clarifying that the ancestors of the Aflao ruling dynasty did not migrate together with the ancestors of the Anlo ruling dynasty from Notsie.

“We are not members of the clan or family of Amega Wenya, founder of Anlo nor of Torgbi Sri I, the first King of Anlo,” he stated, adding that at no point in history did Anlo fight a battle with Aflao and conquered it to warrant such claims.

“Aflao is a sovereign and independent state with a compact settlement and seven Divisions – our boundaries are well defined – Somé and Klikor to the West, Klikor and Penyi to the North and the Gulf of Guinea to the South.

The Senior Divisional Chief Cited the 1992 Government Gazette No. 81 of November 1912, issued by then acting Governor Herbert Bryan to buttress his point, while statating emphatically that the Governor did not create any Anlo Kingdom but simply grouped ten independent states including Aflao into one administrative district for colonial convenience.

“It was an administrative partnership among equals, not a hierarchy of kings and subjects.”

Aflao according to Torgbi Kpambi Vedzesu V, values such partnerships and continues to honour neighbourliness with Anlo and other States but was quick to add that partnership does not mean subjugation. “

Sovereignty he reckoned cannot be traded, twisted or rewritten.”