Afia Schwarzenegger Alerts Tyler Perry Over Alleged Film Piracy in Ghana

Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has publicly called out the illegal screening of Tyler Perry’s latest film Straw in Ghana, sending a direct warning to the Hollywood filmmaker through a viral Instagram voice note.

The outspoken entertainer, known for her bold persona, claimed to have identified Ghanaian media outlets broadcasting the movie without authorization.

“Tyler Perry, my name is Afia Schwarzenegger—I own Ghana,” she declared in the recording. “I love your new movie, but people here are showing it illegally. I know who they are and can give you their names.” While she did not disclose specific offenders in the public clip, her message has sparked widespread discussion about content piracy in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

The alleged unauthorized screenings raise concerns about intellectual property rights enforcement in Ghana, where pirated films often circulate through informal channels. Perry’s productions, known for their popularity in African markets, are frequent targets of copyright infringement.

Afia’s intervention comes as Ghana’s creative sector pushes for stronger anti-piracy measures. Industry analysts note that such unauthorized broadcasts not only deprive filmmakers of revenue but also undermine legitimate distribution channels. The incident has reignited debates about digital content regulation in emerging markets.