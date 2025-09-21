Afghanistan Battles Hidden Health Crisis as NCDs Claim 43% of Deaths

Afghanistan confronts an escalating health emergency as noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) claim 43% of deaths nationwide, with projections indicating this figure could exceed 60% by 2030, particularly affecting women, according to World Health Organization (WHO) officials.

The sobering statistics reveal cardiovascular disease alone kills over 40,000 Afghans annually, placing the nation among countries with the highest age-adjusted death rates globally. Cancer disproportionately impacts Afghan women, with breast and cervical cancers ranking among the top three causes of death, while most patients seek treatment only in advanced stages when interventions prove less effective.

Mental health conditions have emerged as equally urgent yet largely overlooked challenges affecting one in five Afghans. Years of conflict, natural disasters, and displacement have created widespread psychological trauma, with more than half of families returning from Pakistan and Iran suffering from anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Across Afghanistan, millions face the daily burden of chronic illness and mental health challenges, placing enormous pressure on an already fragile health system,” stated Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan. The healthcare infrastructure struggles with inadequate mental health services at provincial hospitals and primary care facilities, leaving vulnerable populations without essential support.

The personal toll becomes evident through families like Rahimi’s in eastern Afghanistan, where recent earthquakes destroyed their home, disrupted his wife’s diabetes care, and left their teenage daughters struggling with anxiety and fear. “We survive the disasters, but the illness and worry never leave,” Rahimi explained, illustrating the persistent nature of health challenges facing Afghan families.

Afghanistan’s healthcare system faces particular strain in rural areas where accessing timely, life-saving care remains extremely difficult. Thousands of families endure lengthy waiting periods for treatment, while substance abuse and road traffic accidents compound the existing disease burden.

In response to these mounting challenges, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health approved a comprehensive national health policy in March 2025 prioritizing NCD prevention and care, cancer services, and mental health interventions. WHO has collaborated closely with health authorities to translate policy into actionable programs expanding care access, strengthening community awareness, and supporting vulnerable populations.

The timing proves critical as Afghanistan’s health system grapples with multiple crises simultaneously. Unlike earthquakes or disease outbreaks that capture international attention, NCDs and mental health conditions affect every province while receiving minimal media coverage or donor focus.

Dr. Salvador emphasized the shared responsibility among WHO, health authorities, and international donors to expand care access while addressing both physical diseases and psychological suffering affecting communities nationwide. The challenge extends beyond treating individual patients to rebuilding public trust in healthcare institutions and ensuring quality support reaches those most in need.

Regional experts note Afghanistan’s health crisis reflects broader challenges facing conflict-affected nations where chronic diseases increasingly dominate mortality patterns while mental health needs surge among displaced populations. The transition from infectious diseases to NCDs as primary health threats requires fundamental healthcare system restructuring.

Current intervention strategies focus on increasing service provision, raising public awareness about preventable conditions, and demonstrating solidarity with affected communities. Healthcare workers continue serving despite personal hardships, often lacking adequate resources and training for managing complex chronic conditions.

The Afghan government’s policy framework acknowledges that effective responses must integrate NCD management with mental health services while addressing social determinants of health. Success will depend on sustained international support, improved healthcare infrastructure, and community engagement in prevention programs.

Afghanistan’s experience highlights the urgent need for comprehensive approaches addressing both physical and psychological health impacts of prolonged conflict and displacement. The crisis demonstrates how chronic diseases and mental health conditions can overwhelm healthcare systems already stressed by acute emergencies and resource constraints.