Affo-Toffey Promises Sameye–Newtown Road Work to Start Soon

Jomoro Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Transport Dorcas Affo-Toffey has assured residents that contractors will begin work on the long-delayed Sameye Barrier to Newtown road in the near future, using Ghana’s 69th Independence Day celebrations in the constituency to deliver the announcement.

The road has been a source of prolonged frustration for Jomoro residents. Community members had appealed directly to President John Dramani Mahama to reconstruct the Sameye to Half Assini and Newtown roads, describing the route as a death trap responsible for accidents and fatalities.

A previous Roads and Highways Minister acknowledged on the floor of Parliament that the Newtown feeder road project, measuring 25 kilometres and forming part of the wider Half Assini to Newtown feeder road network, had been curtailed due to a lack of suitable gravel materials and funding constraints. The project was at one point deferred to subsequent budget cycles without a firm resumption date.

Affo-Toffey’s announcement carries added weight given her dual role as the area’s MP and as Deputy Minister of Transport, placing her in a position to influence both constituency advocacy and national road sector policy. She had previously pushed for Ghana Gas to assume responsibility for road construction in Jomoro on the basis that the constituency sits within the country’s gas production enclave and deserves corresponding infrastructure investment.

The Independence Day platform gave the pledge public and symbolic visibility, with residents expecting the announcement to translate into physical work on the ground within the coming weeks.