Afenyo Markin Vows Minority Will Expose Government Incompetence

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin has declared that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament will continue pressing the government to account for promises they are unable to deliver, despite what he describes as intimidation tactics.

The Effutu Member of Parliament told the Majority that opposition lawmakers will not allow the government to use propaganda to distract them from holding the administration accountable. He emphasized that the Minority, which he has branded the “Mighty Minority,” remains committed to its oversight responsibilities.

Afenyo Markin has repeatedly criticized the government for launching major flagship programmes without first presenting necessary documents to Parliament for scrutiny and oversight. He expressed disappointment that although President John Dramani Mahama has publicly launched several key initiatives, Parliament remains in the dark about their operational details.

Speaking at recent Leaders’ Press Briefings, the Minority Leader listed initiatives including the 24 hour economy programme, the 1 million coders programme, the agri for economic transformation programme, and the national apprenticeship programme, which he said have all not seen parliamentary scrutiny.

During the 2025 Budget debate in March, Afenyo Markin alleged that state institutions were being used to harass opposition members, declaring that no amount of intimidation will break their spirit. He further accused the government of prioritizing political persecution over national progress, warning that such an approach would ultimately lead to failure.

The Minority Leader noted that the executive arm of government is obligated to present programme documents to Parliament before execution since they rely on funds approved by the legislature. He argued that the lack of transparency undermines effective oversight.

However, Afenyo Markin has also cautioned his own caucus members about growing internal divisions that are weakening the party’s effectiveness in holding government accountable. Speaking during a caucus meeting on November 13, he warned that the greatest threat facing the caucus is not the Majority, but their own disunity.

The Minority Leader’s aggressive oversight posture comes as he faces his own parliamentary challenges. Speaker Alban Bagbin referred him to the Privileges Committee for contempt on November 27, following allegations that he disregarded a formal decision removing him from Ghana’s delegation to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament.

In August, Afenyo Markin quoted Kay Codjoe, stressing that the true measure of democracy lies not in the muscle of the majority but the backbone of the minority. He has consistently maintained that the opposition remains inspired to carry out its mandate with responsibility and vigilance.

The Minority’s confrontational approach has intensified parliamentary tensions, particularly during recent debates on the 2026 budget and the vetting of Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie.