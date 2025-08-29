Afenyo-Markin Urges Unity as Five NPP Flagbearer Aspirants Enter Race

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called for respectful campaigning as five candidates officially enter the contest for New Patriotic Party leadership.

The Effutu MP congratulated all aspirants who successfully filed nominations, describing their participation as vital for strengthening internal party democracy. He emphasized that the competition should focus on building a stronger NPP rather than creating divisions.

“I urge all aspirants and their supporters to conduct their campaigns with decorum, unity, and mutual respect,” Afenyo-Markin stated. “Let us avoid divisive tendencies and remain focused on the bigger goal of building a stronger NPP and advancing our national development.”

The five confirmed candidates include former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the party’s unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign. He faces challenges from seasoned politician Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, businessman Kennedy Agyapong, former Interior Minister Bryan Acheampong, and Education Minister Yaw Adutwum.

Afenyo-Markin framed the competitive race as evidence of healthy democratic processes within the opposition party. He suggested that robust internal contests ultimately strengthen the NPP’s preparation for future elections.

The Minority Leader’s appeal comes amid concerns that leadership battles could deepen existing party fractures following their recent electoral defeat. Some NPP members worry that aggressive campaigning might damage unity needed for effective opposition work.

Each candidate brings different strengths to the contest. Bawumia offers continuity and experience, while others promise fresh approaches to party strategy and messaging. The diversity of candidates reflects various party factions seeking influence over the NPP’s future direction.

The leadership race will test the party’s ability to manage internal competition while maintaining focus on holding the ruling NDC government accountable. Afenyo-Markin’s emphasis on the “winning symbol” suggests confidence in eventual electoral recovery regardless of who emerges victorious.