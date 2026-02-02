Afenyo-Markin Urges NPP to Celebrate All Flagbearership Aspirants

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has called on New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to honour all individuals who participated in the recently concluded flagbearership contest, describing their conduct as exemplary for Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking at an NPP stakeholder engagement in the Effutu constituency, Afenyo-Markin commended the aspirants for conducting themselves with maturity and discipline throughout the competitive process. The Minority Leader emphasized that internal competition strengthens democratic politics when parties emerge united after such contests.

The NPP held its presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging victorious with 110,645 votes, representing 56.48 per cent of valid ballots cast. The contest saw participation from four other aspirants including Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Afenyo-Markin stated that the aspirants placed the collective interest of the NPP above personal ambition, noting that their respectful engagement during the primaries has laid a solid foundation for party cohesion ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The Minority Leader stressed that the party’s strength lies in its diversity of ideas and leadership. He urged supporters to recognize the contributions of all aspirants to the party’s growth and electoral appeal.

More than 211,000 delegates participated in the exercise, casting their ballots at over 300 polling centres across the country in what party officials described as a largely peaceful democratic process.

Afenyo-Markin’s remarks reflect broader efforts within the opposition party to consolidate unity following the competitive leadership race. The NPP lost the 2024 general elections to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and is positioning itself for the 2028 electoral cycle.

The Effutu Member of Parliament has consistently advocated for disciplined campaigning throughout the flagbearership contest. His post-election message emphasizes reconciliation and collective focus on regaining political power in future elections.