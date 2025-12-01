Afenyo-Markin Urges NPP Members to Emulate NDC Patience

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to exercise patience and maintain party unity by drawing lessons from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which he says has demonstrated remarkable discipline despite financial hardships among its parliamentary caucus.

Speaking during an interview on Peace FM on November 28, 2025, the Effutu Member of Parliament claimed several NDC legislators face economic strain, with some relying on ride-hailing services to attend parliamentary sittings. He pointed specifically to backbench members without appointments to public boards who continue supporting their party’s agenda despite personal difficulties.

The Minority Leader described NDC parliamentarians as enduring significant challenges while prioritizing long-term party interests over immediate personal comfort. He emphasized that despite these hardships, they maintain a unified front and work collectively toward shared political goals.

Afenyo-Markin stated that MPs from both sides of the House endure challenges but insisted the situation was more pronounced among their colleagues in the NDC. According to him, this commitment provides valuable lessons for the opposition NPP as it navigates its current position following electoral setbacks.

The comments came as part of broader remarks encouraging NPP members to remain hopeful about reclaiming power in the 2028 general elections. Afenyo-Markin cited President John Dramani Mahama’s political resurgence as proof that comebacks are possible when party members remain focused and committed.

He recalled how the NDC faced disarray after losing the 2016 elections by over one million votes, crediting General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah with rebuilding party cohesion during that difficult period. The Minority Leader suggested the NPP could achieve similar success through disciplined teamwork and patience.

Afenyo-Markin appealed directly to party members who may feel aggrieved or overlooked, urging them to set aside personal frustrations for the party’s greater good. He acknowledged that some members believed they were treated unfairly by the previous government but insisted such grievances should not obstruct efforts to rebuild and reposition the party.

The remarks reflect ongoing efforts by the NPP leadership to manage internal tensions following the party’s transition from government to opposition. The NPP currently holds 87 seats in Parliament after losing one seat to the NDC in the recent Akwatia by-election, giving the ruling party a stronger majority.

Afenyo-Markin has repeatedly stressed that unity represents the most critical challenge facing the opposition caucus. During a caucus meeting on November 13, 2025, he warned that internal disagreements posed a greater threat than the Majority’s numerical advantage in Parliament.

The Minority Leader told colleagues that while the governing side works to suppress opposition views, NPP members were undermining their own effectiveness through bickering and backbiting instead of presenting a united front. He emphasized that representing constituents and serving as the voice of the voiceless requires collective action rather than individual posturing.

His latest appeal comes as the NPP prepares for presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026. Five aspirants are vying to lead the party into the next general elections, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Afenyo-Markin has declined to publicly endorse any candidate, saying he wants to maintain neutrality as Minority Leader.

The political landscape has shifted dramatically since President Mahama’s inauguration on January 7, 2025, following the NDC’s victory in December 2024 elections. Afenyo-Markin, who served as Majority Leader in the previous Parliament, now leads the opposition caucus in holding the government accountable.

His observations about NDC discipline reflect recognition that opposition parties require different strategies than governing parties. He has drawn inspiration from how former Minority Leader Alban Bagbin navigated the NDC’s first major defeat in 2000, eventually positioning the party to reclaim power eight years later.

Afenyo-Markin noted that the NDC lost all seven by-elections between 2001 and 2004 but remained focused on long-term goals rather than immediate setbacks. He suggested this historical precedent should encourage NPP members to maintain confidence despite current challenges.

The Minority Leader has emphasized that political success requires sacrifice and shared purpose beyond personal ambitions. He believes both major parties must uphold these values for Ghana’s democracy to thrive and for meaningful accountability mechanisms to function effectively in Parliament.

Political analysts say Afenyo-Markin’s statements aim to prevent fragmentation within the NPP as the party undertakes internal processes to select new leadership. His emphasis on the NDC example suggests recognition that opposition politics demands different psychological approaches than governing.