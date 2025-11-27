Afenyo Markin Says Unaware of Alleged NPP Removal Attempts

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin says he does not know of alleged attempts within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove him from his position. Speaking on Kokrokoo on Peace FM on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the Effutu Member of Parliament told host Kwame Sefa Kayi that it was the first time he had heard of such claims.

When asked about reports circulating publicly, Afenyo Markin responded that he was not aware of anything like that and was hearing it from the host for the first time. Kwame Sefa Kayi pointed out that the matter had been circulating publicly, drawing Afenyo Markin’s attention to a post by veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his November 21, 2025, post, Pratt wrote that Afenyo Markin is not sitting pretty and that there have been attempts to remove him. He added that comments from Okaikwei Central Member of Parliament Patrick Yaw Boamah reinforced the claims. Pratt stated there are very strong indications that the Minority Leader in Parliament is not sitting pretty and that there have been attempts to remove him.

Pratt continued by saying that in an effort to distance himself from a plot to remove Afenyo Markin, Patrick Yaw Boamah, a respected NPP Member of Parliament, has confirmed that there were serious moves to take the Effutu MP out as Majority Leader in the 9th Parliament. The veteran journalist suggested that Boamah’s comments provided evidence of internal party tensions surrounding the leadership position.

Patrick Boamah, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on November 17, 2025, explained that he was one of those who defended Afenyo Markin during earlier attempts to unseat him. He stated that he was one of the people who defended him when some individuals tried to unseat him, emphasizing that the party was grooming young leaders and saw no need to change him.

Boamah added that at the time, Afenyo Markin had not even served a full year as Majority Leader before the party lost the 2024 election. He noted there is nobody in Parliament who knows Afenyo Markin more than he does, describing them as friends for years who remain very close and share ideas all the time.

The Okaikwei Central MP dismissed claims that he is positioning himself to become the next Minority Leader. He described the rumors about him eyeing the leadership role as surprising given his long standing and close relationship with the current Minority Leader.

When Boamah was asked whether he was positioning himself for a presidential bid, he responded that God has his time for everything. He stated that he is qualified to run for the presidential primaries but believes everything must happen at the right time.

Kwame Sefa Kayi pressed Afenyo Markin again on whether he was aware of these developments, but the Minority Leader insisted that he would only be certain after personally meeting Patrick Boamah. He said that until he meets him and understands the full backstory, he cannot speak to it.

The allegations of internal tensions come at a time when the NPP is navigating its role as the Minority in Parliament following its defeat in the December 2024 elections. Afenyo Markin served as Majority Leader during the 9th Parliament under the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) victory in the 2024 elections and President John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration on January 7, 2025, the NPP transitioned to the Minority side of Parliament. Afenyo Markin assumed the role of Minority Leader, leading the opposition caucus in holding the government accountable.

The Minority Leader has recently been vocal on several national issues, including the Tamale High Court’s order for a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election, which he described as shameful and potentially dangerous for Ghana’s democracy. He has also addressed internal challenges within the NPP caucus, warning that disunity and internal betrayals are undermining the party’s ability to effectively hold the Mahama government accountable.

During a caucus meeting on Thursday, November 13, 2025, Afenyo Markin warned NPP MPs that the greatest threat facing the caucus is not the Majority but their own disunity. He stated that colleagues were allowing internal disagreements to become burdens for the people they represent, while the Majority focuses on suppressing the Minority’s views.

Afenyo Markin lamented that while the Majority sits across with one agenda to suppress views, silence expression, and render the Minority irrelevant, NPP MPs are doing their work for them by bickering, backbiting, and whispering in corridors instead of roaring in the chamber. He emphasized that members are not in Parliament by accident but by choice, reminding them of their obligation to represent the people of Ghana and serve as the voice of the voiceless.

The Minority Leader has maintained a prominent presence in parliamentary proceedings and public discourse despite speculation about internal party dynamics. His leadership has been marked by strong positions on judicial matters, economic policy, and government accountability.

Patrick Boamah’s revelation that there were serious moves to remove Afenyo Markin when he served as Majority Leader suggests that internal party tensions predated the NPP’s electoral defeat. The timing of these alleged attempts, coming before the party had even completed a year under his leadership as Majority Leader, indicates possible disagreements over strategy or leadership style.

Kwesi Pratt’s public commentary on the matter brought the internal party dynamics into the public domain, prompting questions about the stability of Afenyo Markin’s leadership position. However, the Minority Leader’s measured response, indicating he would seek direct clarification from Patrick Boamah before commenting further, suggests a cautious approach to addressing internal party matters.

The NPP is currently engaged in internal reorganization and positioning following its electoral defeat. Various party members have begun positioning themselves for future leadership roles, including potential presidential candidates for the next election cycle. This internal jockeying for position may be contributing to tensions within the parliamentary caucus.

Afenyo Markin’s leadership has been characterized by assertive opposition to government policies and strong defense of NPP positions on key national issues. His confrontational approach to the judiciary over the Kpandai election matter and his warnings about internal disunity demonstrate his willingness to take controversial positions both externally and within his own party.

The Minority Leader’s response to the removal allegations reflects a pattern of addressing issues directly while avoiding premature conclusions. By stating he would seek personal clarification from Patrick Boamah before commenting, Afenyo Markin has signaled his preference for resolving party matters through internal channels rather than public confrontation.

As the NPP navigates its role in opposition and prepares for future electoral contests, questions about leadership stability and internal cohesion will likely remain significant factors in the party’s effectiveness as a parliamentary opposition. The outcome of any internal discussions about leadership positions could have implications for the party’s ability to present a united front in holding the government accountable.