Afenyo-Markin Defies Privileges Committee Referral Over ECOWAS Seat

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has vowed to complete his term as Third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, dismissing his referral to the Privileges Committee as Parliament adjourned for the year on Friday, December 19.

The Effutu MP challenged Speaker Alban Bagbin and the Privileges Committee, asserting his constitutional right to serve until his term expires in April 2028. Parliament reconstituted Ghana’s ECOWAS delegation in July, replacing Afenyo-Markin with Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei and appointing Deputy Majority Leader George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan as Third Deputy Speaker.

The controversy stems from Afenyo-Markin attending an ECOWAS Parliament session in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, despite Parliament’s decision to remove him from the delegation. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga subsequently cited him for contempt of Parliament, arguing he defied a formal resolution by the House. Speaker Bagbin referred the matter to the Privileges Committee in November for investigation and possible sanctions.

In his closing remarks before Parliament rose, Afenyo-Markin drew parallels with constitutional office holders to bolster his argument. “You can remove the Chief Justice,” he said, but insisted his position as an elected ECOWAS deputy speaker cannot be terminated through domestic parliamentary action. He argued that the ECOWAS Parliament itself had rejected Ghana’s resolution to remove him.

The dispute nearly derailed regional relations in November when the ECOWAS Parliament initially refused to swear in Ghana’s new delegation following Afenyo-Markin’s appearance. The impasse only resolved after Ghana threatened to withdraw from the sub-regional body entirely, though domestic tensions remain unresolved.

Appiagyei has declined her appointment, arguing that Afenyo-Markin’s removal violates ECOWAS statutes. According to ECOWAS rules, members serve fixed four-year terms and can only be removed through resignation, executive appointment, or disqualification. Appiagyei maintains that none of these conditions apply to Afenyo-Markin.

The Privileges Committee, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor, has been directed to examine the relevant facts, review actions within the framework of parliamentary Standing Orders and ECOWAS protocols, and determine whether the conduct constitutes contempt of Parliament. No hearing date has been scheduled.

Contempt of Parliament, as defined under Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution and parliamentary Standing Orders, includes any act that obstructs, impedes, or affronts the dignity of the House. The Majority Leader has justified the delegation reshuffle by citing parliamentary tradition, which typically assigns ECOWAS roles to Deputy Leaders of the House.

Parliament will reconvene in the new year with the matter still pending before the Privileges Committee. Afenyo-Markin’s defiance sets up a potential constitutional clash over whether domestic parliamentary actions can override regional parliamentary appointments.