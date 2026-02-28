Afenyo-Markin Admits Political Pledge on Ofori-Atta, Urges Fair Hearing

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has acknowledged making a political commitment regarding the return of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana, while drawing a firm line between that political engagement and the strictly legal process that has since followed.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews on Saturday, February 28, 2026, Afenyo-Markin said Ofori-Atta had presented a medical report and requested time to complete a procedure abroad, and that he conveyed this understanding at the political level. “Yes, I made a political commitment, and I’m not running away from it,” he said. “That was the representation I made.”

However, he insisted that once Ofori-Atta was declared a fugitive and lawyers took charge of the matter, his own involvement effectively ended. “Once the lawyers took over, it ended there for me. The matter became purely legal,” he stated.

The Minority Leader used his appearance to push back against what he described as public efforts to shame individuals before they have faced trial. He revealed that he had been personally contacted by Ofori-Atta’s brother after an image of the former minister was displayed in Parliament during heated exchanges. “Ken also has a family,” Afenyo-Markin said. “His brother texted me and asked, ‘Leader, why are they doing this to my brother?’ I became emotional.” He added that he is not opposed to accountability but disagrees with what he called attempts to “crucify” people before trial. “We want rule of law and fair hearing, but we are quick to pronounce people guilty,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, insisting his strong public stance on the matter is driven by concern for institutional independence rather than personal loyalty. “People should look at my reaction in the broader context of upholding rule of law and ensuring institutional independence,” he explained.

He expressed concern over what he described as the slow pace of judicial action in related constitutional matters, arguing that delays send the wrong signal given the gravity of the issues involved. “The judiciary appears not to be in a hurry to dispense justice. That is most unfair considering the gravity of the matter,” he said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive in 2025 after he repeatedly failed to honour invitations for questioning. An Interpol Red Notice was issued on June 5, 2025, and Ghana formally submitted an extradition request to the United States in December 2025. Ofori-Atta faces 78 charges of corruption and corruption-related offences primarily arising from the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).