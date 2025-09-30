Afedziwaa’s Fate in GMB25: Should Votes Decide Her Qualification for the Finale?

Imagine a vibrant garden with diverse flowers, each representing students from different backgrounds.

Among them is a rare, exotic bloom thriving in the shadows. Despite receiving less nourishment and care, this flower blossoms with remarkable beauty and fragrance, showcasing its inherent potential.

Just as the garden’s caretaker might prioritize nurturing this exceptional flower, recognizing its value to the garden’s overall aesthetic and ecological balance, many have questioned why it is more interested in the blossom flower instead of the others.

The blossom flower here stands for Afedziwaa, the Central Region’s representative in Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant. The less nourishment represents the low votes she has gained following the start of the competition.

Her impressive performances since the beginning of the competition have saved her from eviction multiple times. This has led viewers of the pageant show to question the organizers, describing them as “biased” towards Afedziwaa’s eviction, as she always finds herself at the bottom of the eviction due to low votes.

Now the question is whether votes should determine her qualification for the finale, given her consistent excellence in the competition.

Now, a quick peek at Afedziwaa’s journey in the competition. With over eight award nominations and three wins (Star Performer, Two Best Costumes), she has established herself as the most sought-after contestant in the competition.

One of her standout performances was the Apatampa dance, a traditional dance of the Fante people, which she performed to celebrate unknown heroines in the country.

She received satisfactory comments from judges on the night. Head of Department, Dance Studies School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Dr. Terry Bright Ofosu, who was the guest judge, described her performance as “exceptional”.

Nana Adwoa Awindor and Janet Sunkwa Mills, the judges of the show, applauded Afedziwaa for her eloquence, outfit, and the embodiment of the performance, thereby saving her from eviction.

Her recent regional swap, where she represented the people of the Volta Region, won many hearts, winning her the Star Performer on the night.

She personifies the culture of the Volta Region in her role as the embodied voice of Kpando, becoming a living vessel of ancestral remembrance.

The question is, should Afedziwaa’s participation in Ghana’s Most Beautiful be determined by her financial situation or her talents and capabilities?

For me, I think the organizers of the competition should acknowledge and support talented individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. By doing so, we can create an environment where everyone has the opportunity to flourish and contribute their unique gifts.

Afedziwaa’s journey in the competition is truly unique and unprecedented. She represents the young girl who is passionate about participating in pageantry but is often hindered by a lack of help and support from those who are better off.

Afedziwaa’s presence in the competition signifies that everyone, regardless of their financial background, can be a beauty queen – proving that beauty and talent can shine through with or without monetary support.

I wish her all the best in Sunday’s show dubbed,” Justify Your Inclusion.” Afedziwaa grace has found you

.