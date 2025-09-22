Afedziwa Claims Star Performance Award at GMB Regional Swap

Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2025 regional swap night on Sunday, September 21, witnessed Afedziwa from the Central Region securing the Star Performance Award with her compelling representation of Volta Region’s cultural heritage. The evening challenged contestants to embody regions different from their own, testing their knowledge of Ghana’s rich cultural diversity.

Afedziwa captivated judges and audiences with her portrayal of Kpando in the Volta Region, weaving stories of migration, resilience, and community unity through graceful movements and authentic Danyibakaka festival regalia. Her performance demonstrated deep cultural understanding while earning her two nominations alongside the coveted Star Performance Award.

The competition featured remarkable displays of cross-cultural appreciation as contestants transformed into ambassadors for regions beyond their origins. Asakia, representing the Upper East Region, earned the Most Eloquent Award for her moving narrative about the Central Region’s Donkor Nsuo sacred site, where enslaved Africans allegedly took their final bath before captivity. She transformed this historical location into what she described as “a river of remembrance.”

Etornam from the Volta Region secured the Best Costume Award while portraying Savannah Region marriage customs, where unions are traditionally sealed with sweets and handkerchiefs symbolizing purity, peace, and love. Her costume and performance reportedly captured the essence of these unique matrimonial traditions.

The regional swap format represents a creative evolution in the GMB competition, moving beyond simple beauty pageantry to test contestants’ cultural knowledge and storytelling abilities. Ghana’s Most Beautiful serves to educate Ghanaians and the global community about cultural values and heritage across Ghana’s sixteen regions, according to program organizers.

Asakia has previously demonstrated consistent performance excellence, winning her third Star Performance Award in recent weeks, establishing herself as a formidable competitor in the ongoing competition. Meanwhile, Afedziwa recently avoided elimination due to a stellar performance that captured viewers’ attention, showing her growing confidence and cultural mastery.

The event showcased Ghana’s cultural richness while challenging stereotypes and promoting national unity through shared heritage appreciation. Each performance required extensive research into regional customs, languages, and traditions, elevating the competition’s educational value.

Television Three (TV3) and its media partners organize the annual competition, which aims to promote development through culture and unity. The program continues to evolve, incorporating fresh challenges that test contestants beyond traditional beauty standards.

Sunday’s performances highlighted the depth of Ghana’s cultural landscape, from the Volta Region’s migration histories to the Central Region’s painful yet significant historical sites, and the Savannah Region’s unique matrimonial customs. These portrayals demonstrate how cultural exchange can foster deeper national understanding.

The competition advances with contestants demonstrating increased sophistication in their cultural presentations, suggesting this year’s field possesses exceptional talent and cultural knowledge. As the program progresses, audiences can expect continued cultural education alongside entertainment value.