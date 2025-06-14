AfDB Urges African Nations to Boost Domestic Resource Mobilization

The African Development Bank has called for urgent reforms to unlock domestic financing across the continent, revealing Africa requires $1.3 trillion annually to meet development targets but loses $88 billion yearly to illicit financial flows.

With tax revenues averaging just 16% of GDP – half the OECD benchmark – the Bank emphasized modernizing collection systems and tapping underutilized revenue streams like property taxes.

“Financial independence allows nations to prioritize their own development agendas,” stated the AfDB in its latest policy brief, highlighting how digital tools and pension fund redirection could fund critical infrastructure. The report notes that while solutions exist, success hinges on combating corruption and demonstrating tangible public benefits to build taxpayer trust.

The recommendations come as multiple African nations face debt distress, with 21 countries either in or at high risk of debt crisis. Experts suggest effective domestic resource mobilization could reduce reliance on volatile foreign financing while addressing Africa’s $100 billion annual infrastructure gap.