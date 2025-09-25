AfDB Unveils US$209M Economic Transformation Plan for Lesotho

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a comprehensive $209 million Country Strategy Paper for Lesotho, establishing a five-year roadmap designed to accelerate economic diversification, enhance resilience, and drive inclusive growth in the landlocked southern African nation.

The ambitious strategy arrives as Lesotho faces mounting economic pressures that have exposed the vulnerability of its current development model. Nearly half of Lesotho’s population lives in poverty, while youth unemployment remains close to 39 percent, creating urgent demands for transformative economic policies.

The mountain kingdom is currently grappling with significant external challenges, including the impact of a 15 percent United States tariff on apparel exports, the cancellation of a $300 million Millennium Challenge Corporation compact, and its heavy dependence on regional economic performance. These factors have underscored the critical need for economic diversification beyond traditional sectors.

Moono Mupotola, the Bank’s Deputy Director General for Southern Africa and Country Manager for Lesotho, emphasized the strategic importance of this intervention. The comprehensive strategy leverages the country’s abundant water resources, strategic location, and demographic dividend to unlock new pathways for inclusive growth and economic transformation.

The Country Strategy Paper (CSP) focuses on two primary pillars designed to reshape Lesotho’s economic landscape. The first pillar centers on building sustainable infrastructure to power industrialization, expand renewable energy capacity, and achieve universal electricity access by 2030 under the AfDB’s Mission 300 initiative. This ambitious electrification program aims to connect 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030.

The second strategic pillar emphasizes strengthening institutions and human capital development to improve national competitiveness, modernize tax systems, and enhance public sector efficiency through targeted training programs. This institutional reform agenda is designed to create an enabling environment for sustainable economic growth.

The strategy incorporates significant digital transformation objectives, including goals to reduce broadband costs, foster a thriving digital startup ecosystem, and expand access to safe drinking water. These initiatives recognize the critical role of digital infrastructure in modern economic development and citizen service delivery.

To stimulate private sector growth, the Bank will support comprehensive policy reforms and strategic investments aimed at reducing the cost of doing business. Funding will be channeled specifically into digital innovation and entrepreneurship, with particular emphasis on supporting small businesses led by women and youth.

Skills development represents a cornerstone of the transformation agenda, with programs designed to equip 20,000 young people with digital competencies suited to the modern economy. The initiative ensures that 40 percent of beneficiaries are women, addressing gender disparities in economic participation.

Recognizing Lesotho’s acute vulnerability to climate shocks, the strategy incorporates measures to scale up climate-smart agriculture, strengthen disaster risk management, and expand investments in renewable energy and water infrastructure. These climate resilience measures are designed to safeguard livelihoods while addressing critical social challenges, including child stunting, which affects more than one-third of children under five.

The Bank will also facilitate Lesotho’s deeper integration into regional and continental markets. Support will be provided for cross-border infrastructure development with South Africa, enhanced participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the development of agro-processing value chains to expand trade opportunities beyond national boundaries.

The strategic framework aligns with multiple development frameworks, including Lesotho’s National Strategic Development Plan II (2018-2028), the AfDB’s Ten-Year Strategy (2024-2033), the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This alignment ensures coordinated development efforts and maximizes resource efficiency.

Financing for the initiative will draw on diverse sources, including concessional funds, regional windows, and the Bank’s Climate Action Window, alongside strategic partnerships with other development institutions. This diversified funding approach enhances financial sustainability and implementation capacity.

The comprehensive approach combining infrastructure investment with institutional reforms represents the AfDB’s commitment to addressing Lesotho’s structural economic challenges. By transforming vulnerabilities into opportunities, the $209 million plan aims to establish foundations for a more resilient, diversified, and inclusive economy that can withstand external shocks while creating sustainable employment opportunities.

The strategy’s success will depend on effective coordination between government institutions, private sector stakeholders, and development partners. As Lesotho embarks on this transformative journey, the initiative offers a potential model for other small landlocked African nations seeking to build economic resilience through diversification and institutional strengthening.