AfDB Unveils Climate Finance Tools Ahead of COP30

As the world heads to COP30 in Brazil, the African Development Bank Group is stepping up its climate response, unveiling a suite of financial instruments aimed at helping African countries adapt to climate change, transition to low carbon economies, and access large scale climate finance.

Africa, which contributes the least to global emissions but faces the harshest effects, loses between 7 and 15 percent of its gross domestic product annually due to climate change. Yet the continent receives less than 3 percent of global climate finance, leaving millions vulnerable to droughts, floods, and food insecurity.

With COP30 set for November 10 to 21 in Belém, Brazil, AfDB is emphasizing climate finance innovation as a lifeline for African nations. These initiatives are not just about responding to climate change. They empower communities to take control of their own futures, said Anthony Nyong, Director for Climate Change and Green Growth at the Bank.

Among AfDB’s key tools is the Climate Investment Funds, a 12.5 billion dollar mechanism that has supported 47 investment plans across 28 African countries. As of the end of December 2024, the African Development Bank has approved a total of 45 projects, deploying 1.06 billion dollars in CIF resources and an additional 2.3 billion dollars in co-financing.

Projects like the Integrated Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation initiative in the Democratic Republic of Congo have helped communities such as Dorcas Tshabu’s transform degraded savanna into thriving forestlands. The CIF offers grants, concessional loans, risk mitigation instruments, and equity to help attract significant financing from the private sector, multilateral development banks, and other sources.

The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, created in 2011, continues to drive private investment into clean energy. In June 2025, SEFA committed 8 million dollars toward Zambia’s 32 megawatt Ilute solar project, boosting regional power trade and renewable energy access through the Southern African Power Pool.

Meanwhile, the Africa Climate Change Fund and Africa Circular Economy Fund are scaling up community led resilience and sustainable production. The ACCF was established in 2014 first as a bilateral thematic trust fund with an initial contribution of 4.725 million euros from Germany. The current size is 40.64 million dollars. From inception until now, the ACCF’s Governing Committees have approved 33 projects in 43 African countries, with 9 projects completed and 2 projects cancelled.

In Djibouti, women farmers are turning arid land into productive farmland, while in Rwanda, youth innovators like Tresor Gashonga and Rafiki Gatsinzi are using circular economy funding to cut food waste and support farmers through their chili sauce brand, Incuti Foods.

Another major instrument, the Climate Action Window, launched in 2022 with 429 million dollars in seed funding. The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group approved over 31 million dollars in funding in November and December 2024 under its Climate Action Window to strengthen climate resilience in Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Djibouti, and Madagascar.

The funding supports innovative projects that respond to the CAW’s first call for project proposals. Forty one pioneering climate adaptation projects valued at 321.75 million dollars have been selected in the initial funding wave, with a focus on tackling climate change, bolstering livelihoods of vulnerable communities including women and youth, and enhancing climate information systems. The projects will also benefit from 28.13 million dollars in climate co-financing from sources including the Green Climate Fund.

These projects are expected to reduce 720,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, create 180,000 direct jobs with a particular focus on women and young people, and train 90,000 farmers in climate smart agricultural practices. The Climate Action Window seeks to mobilize 4 billion dollars by the end of 2025 and 13 billion dollars in the long term, offering rapid and coherent access to climate finance.

Nyong describes the fund as a lifeline for communities facing the harsh realities of climate change every day. The Climate Action Window is more than just a funding mechanism. It’s a lifeline for communities facing the harsh realities of climate change every day. They show that adaptation finance can and must be directed to those vulnerable communities that need it most, he stated.

From the Desert to Power Initiative to the African Green Banks and Adaptation Benefit Mechanism, AfDB’s growing ecosystem of funds underscores Africa’s determination to lead on climate innovation, even with limited resources. The Desert to Power initiative aims to harness the Sahel’s solar potential to provide 10 gigawatts of solar energy and connect 250 million people to electricity by 2030.

The Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program, a collaborative initiative between the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation, aims to mobilize 25 billion dollars over five years to enhance and expedite adaptation actions across Africa. The program comprises four transformative pillars focusing on food security, African infrastructure resilience, empowering youth for entrepreneurship and job creation in climate adaptation and resilience, and innovative financial initiatives for Africa.

In 2024, AfDB allocated 5.5 billion dollars to climate finance, representing 49 percent of total approvals, with 56 percent for adaptation and 44 percent for mitigation projects. These investments support climate resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, and green transport. The Bank is also on track to meet its 25 billion dollar climate finance target for 2020 to 2025, having reached 19.5 billion dollars, or 78 percent, by the end of 2024.

The share of climate informed projects has grown from 77 percent in 2016 to 98 percent in 2024, with a target of 100 percent by 2025. All new Country Strategy Papers and Regional Integration Strategy Papers have fully incorporated climate criteria since 2021.

The Bank’s climate finance comes primarily from internal resources, which account for about 80 percent of its total climate financing, while external funds make up the remaining 20 percent. Internal resources include the African Development Fund, public and private sector windows, and dedicated facilities such as the Africa Climate Change Fund, ClimDev Africa Special Fund, Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, African Water Facility, Urban and Municipal Development Fund, and Africa Circular Economy Fund. External sources include the Global Environment Facility, Green Climate Fund, and Climate Investment Funds.

As COP30 approaches, between 50,000 and 60,000 delegates from heads of state to ministers, experts, financial actors, the private sector, civil society, and Indigenous communities are expected in the capital of the state of Pará to try to revive global climate momentum. The main priorities for this COP are to accelerate the energy transition, ensure a just transition for the most vulnerable nations, and above all, mobilize large scale climate finance for developing economies.

As we celebrate 60 years of service, we must take pride in how far we have come and commit to building a future defined by innovation, inclusion, and sustainability. Africa is not waiting for the world to act. It’s building the tools, partnerships, and systems to shape its own resilient, sustainable future, even with limited resources compared to the scale of challenges facing the continent.