AfDB to Become Largest ATIDI Shareholder With US$125m

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will invest $125 million in trade insurer ATIDI, a deal set to make it the agency’s largest shareholder and expand Africa’s risk insurance capacity.

The Bank’s Board of Directors approved the equity investment on 22 May. According to Reuters reporting, it will raise AfDB’s stake in the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) from roughly 3 percent to about 14 percent, lifting it to the top of the shareholder register.

The capital is meant to strengthen ATIDI’s balance sheet and broaden its political risk and credit insurance products, which help shield businesses and investors against commercial and political uncertainty and so support foreign direct investment and intra-African trade.

The move fits a wider financing push by AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah, who took office in September 2025 and is leaning on guarantees and insurance to crowd in private money as aid from wealthy nations declines. Solomon Quaynor, the Bank’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, said the investment aligns with AfDB’s Ten-Year Strategy for 2024 to 2033 and with the African Continental Free Trade Area’s goal of boosting regional commerce.

ATIDI, legally the African Trade Insurance Agency, was established in 2001 by treaty among African states with World Bank support, and AfDB joined in 2013. Headquartered in Nairobi with offices in Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, it counted 38 shareholders as of May 2026 and has supported about $93 billion in investment and cross-border trade. It was named Development Finance Institution of the Year at the 2025 Banker Awards.

ATIDI Chief Executive Manuel Moses called the deal another milestone in the two institutions’ partnership.

“The best is still to come,” he said.