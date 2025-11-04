AfDB Strengthens Partnership with Congo Ahead of Summit

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Republic of Congo are deepening their partnership as Brazzaville prepares to host the Bank’s 2026 Annual Meetings in May. A high-level delegation visited the Congolese capital from October 26 to 28, 2025, to review cooperation and finalize preparations for the continental gathering.

Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade led the Bank’s team in strategic discussions with President Denis Sassou Nguesso and senior government officials. The meetings reaffirmed Congo’s commitment to accelerating economic diversification under its 2022 to 2026 National Development Plan.

Ludovic Ngatsé, Minister of Planning, Statistics and Regional Integration, described the mission as marking a new stage in the exemplary partnership between Congo and the AfDB. He welcomed the Bank’s continued support for the country’s vision of economic diversification, agricultural transformation, and regional integration as central pillars of future prosperity.

Akin-Olugbade noted that discussions focused on flagship projects in transport, energy, and agriculture sectors. The conversations also addressed regional initiatives designed to strengthen economic integration and establish a foundation for the African Continental Free Trade Area starting in Central Africa.

The delegation visited Brazzaville’s national data centre project, representing one of the Bank’s key investments in the country’s digital infrastructure. Ministers Ngatsé and Léon Juste Ibombo, who oversees Post, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy, accompanied the tour.

Preparations for the 2026 AfDB Annual Meetings are advancing rapidly. The National Preparatory Committee, guided by Minister of State Jean Jacques Bouya, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bank to formalize hosting arrangements.

Akin-Olugbade characterized this milestone as a strong signal of Congo’s dedication to delivering a successful event. For Brazzaville, the meetings represent an opportunity to showcase the country’s emerging potential, highlight ongoing reforms, and attract greater investment interest from across Africa and beyond.

The AfDB maintains an active portfolio of 223 million United States dollars in Congo, consisting entirely of sovereign operations. The Bank’s work spans sectors underpinning long-term growth across the nation.

Current infrastructure projects include upgrading critical regional roads such as Ndendé to Dolisie and Ketta to Djoum. The Bank supports deploying fibre optic cables linking Congo with Cameroon and the Central African Republic to enhance digital connectivity.

Agricultural development forms another cornerstone of the partnership. Through the Integrated Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (PRODIVAC) and expansion of protected agricultural zones (ZAP), the Bank and government aim to raise productivity and ensure food security.

These agricultural initiatives focus on creating sustainable employment opportunities, particularly for women and youth. The programmes seek to transform Congo’s farming sector while addressing food security challenges facing the region.

The collaboration addresses national priorities spanning infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and regional integration. Congo seeks to position itself as a hub for growth and connectivity in Central Africa through these strategic investments.

Both parties view the partnership as extending beyond preparation for a major continental gathering. The cooperation symbolizes Congo’s broader transformation drive rooted in inclusion, innovation, and regional solidarity.

The 2026 Annual Meetings will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, and private sector leaders from across the continent. The event provides a platform for discussing Africa’s development challenges and opportunities while showcasing host country achievements.

Congo’s hosting of the meetings reflects its growing role in regional economic affairs and commitment to continental integration. The government sees the event as a catalyst for attracting investment and accelerating development initiatives already underway.