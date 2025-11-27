AfDB President Urges Private Capital Mobilisation at Africa Investment Forum

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, has called for massive mobilisation of private capital to bridge Africa’s widening infrastructure and development financing gap, warning that public resources alone cannot unlock the continent’s economic potential. Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in Rabat, Morocco, on Tuesday, November 26, 2025, Dr. Ould Tah stressed the urgent need for innovative financing mechanisms and large scale private sector participation.

The three day Market Days event, which runs until November 28, brought together more than 2,500 participants including governments, global investors, and development finance institutions. Held under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, this year’s forum is themed “Bridging the Gap: Mobilising Private Capital to Unlock Africa’s Full Potential.”

Dr. Ould Tah outlined four strategic priorities guiding the AfDB Group’s investment agenda. First, he emphasized the aggressive mobilisation of equity capital using innovative financial instruments capable of multiplying each dollar of investment by at least ten. This approach aims to attract significantly greater private sector resources to African development projects.

Second, the AfDB president highlighted plans to reform Africa’s Financial Architecture through a coordinated three tier structure operating at national, regional, and continental levels. This system would enhance synergy and coordination among financial institutions across the continent.

The third priority focuses on converting Africa’s booming population into economic power through youth and women empowerment. Dr. Ould Tah noted that Africa’s demographic trajectory, projected to represent one quarter of the world’s population by 2050, presents both an opportunity and a risk. With targeted investments in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), digital skills, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship, the continent’s youth bulge can be transformed into a powerful engine for inclusive growth.

The fourth strategic pillar involves building resilient, value driven infrastructure that supports industrialisation and natural resource beneficiation. Dr. Ould Tah stressed that infrastructure investments must facilitate the processing and value addition of Africa’s abundant natural resources rather than simply exporting raw materials.

Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening private investment and deepening public private partnerships. She announced that Morocco aims to raise private investment to two thirds of total national investment by 2035, driven by comprehensive reforms in regulation, industrial policy, infrastructure development, and the broader business environment.

Minister Alaoui noted that Africa requires an estimated 1.3 trillion dollars annually to meet its development goals. She called for stronger cooperation between governments, development finance institutions, and the private sector to accelerate project delivery. The minister emphasized that innovative financing mechanisms, blended finance, and coordinated investment platforms have become essential tools for closing the continent’s massive funding gap.

This year’s forum showcases 41 projects, with 39 of them fully investment ready. These transformative investments span multiple sectors including energy, transport, logistics, industry, digital economy, agribusiness, mining, and urban development. The energy transition features prominently, with 15 renewable focused projects signaling Africa’s commitment to sustainable, resilient growth.

Infrastructure dominates the pipeline by value, including flagship projects such as Ethiopia’s Bishoftu International Airport and regional transport corridors that support trade, mobility, and industrialisation. These projects aim to address Africa’s critical infrastructure deficit, which currently requires between 130 billion and 170 billion dollars annually, far beyond what public budgets can provide.

The Africa Investment Forum serves as a multi stakeholder, multi disciplinary platform that advances projects to bankable stages, raises capital, and accelerates deals to financial closure. Since its launch in 2018 by the AfDB and its partners, the forum has catalyzed more than 225 billion dollars in investment interest, with 32 billion dollars worth of transactions reaching financial close.

The forum’s founding partners include the African Development Bank Group, African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation, Development Bank of Southern Africa, Islamic Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Trade and Development Bank, and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa. These institutions are leading boardroom discussions to accelerate financial closure for transformative projects.

This year’s Market Days reflect growing confidence in the forum’s model and its ability to produce tangible results. The number of private sector sponsors increased to 33, up from 16 last year, demonstrating heightened appetite for African opportunities from both regional and global players.

Dr. Ould Tah, who assumed office as the ninth president of the AfDB on September 1, 2025, brings more than 40 years of experience in banking, economics, and ministerial roles across Africa and the global south. He was elected on May 29, 2025, with a historic mandate from shareholders, securing more than 76 percent of the vote, the highest first term margin in the bank’s history.

Prior to leading the AfDB, Dr. Ould Tah served as President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa for a decade, from 2015 to 2025. During this period, he led a broad transformation of the institution, repositioning it from an unrated regional player into one of Africa’s highest rated multilateral development banks with AAA credit ratings.

Government ministers, chief executive officers, and institutional investors are using the forum to shape partnerships, negotiate terms, and address policy reforms that can unlock long term investment flows. Discussions focus on strategic sectors that hold the key to Africa’s economic transformation, with energy transition and infrastructure development receiving particular attention.

Both Dr. Ould Tah and Minister Alaoui urged stakeholders to translate Africa’s abundant opportunities into concrete investments that will accelerate sustainable, inclusive growth across the continent. They emphasized that the forum remains a cornerstone for advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by aligning political will, investor appetite, and project readiness.

The forum plays a crucial role in crowding in pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and private financiers to support Africa’s development agenda. With Africa requiring substantially more financing than public resources can provide, the platform aims to reduce transaction costs and attract bankable projects that deliver measurable economic and social benefits.

Speakers and decision makers from founding partner institutions are facilitating high stakes negotiations in Rabat. The forum’s growing influence reflects the heightened appetite for African investment opportunities and the continent’s potential for transformative economic growth through strategic partnerships and innovative financing mechanisms.