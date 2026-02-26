AfDB Launches US$7 Billion Platform to Overhaul African Aviation

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has unveiled a comprehensive aviation modernisation initiative designed to unlock more than seven billion dollars in financing and fundamentally reshape how Africans fly, launching the Integrated Aviation Transformation Program (IATP) at the Airlines, Capital and Connectivity Forum in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The IATP will be anchored within the Aviation Financing and Connectivity Facility (AFCF), a multi-billion-dollar platform built to mobilise private and institutional capital at scale toward building an integrated, safe, competitive, and climate-aligned aviation ecosystem across the continent.

Mike Salawou, director of the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department at the AfDB, told the Nairobi gathering that the programme offers a continent-wide roadmap to make African aviation more integrated, competitive, and climate-aligned, and that it will be implemented through structured partnerships with governments and the private sector.

The IATP rests on three pillars: operationalising the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), strengthening regulatory and safety oversight, and advancing skills development and climate-aligned initiatives such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

The scale of the problem the programme is designed to address is stark. Although Africa accounts for nearly 18 percent of the world’s population, it represents just two to three percent of global air traffic, a gap that reflects structural constraints rather than weak demand. Limited air connectivity costs African economies between 50 billion and 100 billion dollars annually through lost trade, tourism, logistics inefficiencies, and reduced competitiveness.

African airlines have shown resilience despite the structural drag, with passenger traffic growing by more than 13 percent year-on-year in 2024, with several months in 2025 outperforming the global average, and regional load factors approaching 75 percent. Yet profitability remains thin, and access to affordable long-term financing for fleet upgrades continues to constrain growth.

The IATP aligns with the African Union’s Continental Aviation Infrastructure Investment Plan, which targets mobilising 30 billion dollars in total aviation investment across the continent. It also supports trade integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The forum, which runs over two days and is being attended both physically and online by senior government officials, development finance institution representatives, and airline executives, is designed to match investment priorities with available financing solutions and identify priority pilot projects.