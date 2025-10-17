AfDB Commits $500 Million to Build Sierra Leone’s Economic Resilience

The African Development Bank approved an ambitious five-year strategy for Sierra Leone this week, committing $500 million toward transforming the country’s economy through infrastructure investment and agricultural development. Combined with contributions from development partners, the total financing package reaches $2.1 billion, signaling coordinated international confidence in Sierra Leone’s development potential despite ongoing economic challenges.

The strategy, spanning 2025 through 2030, focuses on two core priorities: developing sustainable infrastructure to enhance private sector competitiveness and supporting agricultural value chain development to boost job creation and food security. These priorities directly address what the AfDB identifies as Sierra Leone’s most pressing constraints: infrastructure gaps, limited private sector capacity, and high vulnerability to climate shocks.

Halima Hashi, the AfDB’s Country Manager for Sierra Leone, said: “This strategy represents a bold step toward building a resilient and inclusive economy in Sierra Leone. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and agriculture, we are empowering communities, creating jobs, and supporting Sierra Leone’s vision for transformative growth.”

The infrastructure component aims to expand renewable energy generation and upgrade climate resilient road networks and water systems. These investments address Sierra Leone’s severe infrastructure gaps that have constrained both private sector competitiveness and household access to basic services. Renewable energy expansion is particularly critical as the country seeks to reduce dependency on imported fuel and mitigate climate vulnerabilities that increasingly threaten agricultural output.

The agricultural component zeroes in on a structural challenge: Sierra Leone’s heavy reliance on food imports. By supporting agro industrial transformation and small and medium enterprises, the strategy targets reduced import dependency while creating employment opportunities, particularly for women and youth who face acute barriers to formal economic participation. Programmes including the Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative will provide targeted financing and training to women led agribusinesses, while digital tools will enhance supply chain efficiency and market access.

Sierra Leone’s economy has shown resilience despite recent headwinds. Economic growth is projected at 4.7% in 2025 and 4.9% in 2026, underpinned by expansion in mining activities and stable macroeconomic conditions. By the end of April 2025, the Bank’s portfolio in Sierra Leone comprised 12 operations amounting to $265.85 million, with notable successes including the construction of a 1,360 km high voltage line connecting electricity networks across the Mano River Union countries through the CLSG Interconnexion Project. This previous investment demonstrates how AfDB financing can catalyze regional infrastructure gains.

The CSP aligns with Sierra Leone’s National Development Plan and Vision 2030, which aim to position the country as a middle income economy, and supports the country’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area by enhancing trade infrastructure and agricultural exports. Implementation begins immediately through close coordination between government, private sector, and civil society.

Environmental and social safeguards will ensure compliance with national regulations, including Sierra Leone’s 2022 Environmental Protection Act, with monitoring systems designed to track progress toward measurable development outcomes and gender inclusive results. This emphasis on transparent monitoring and accountability underscores how contemporary development finance increasingly couples funding with governance demands.

The timing reflects broader strategic shifts within African development finance. Institutions like the AfDB increasingly emphasize resilience and fragility reduction, recognizing how climate vulnerability and weak institutions compound economic challenges across the continent. Sierra Leone’s case exemplifies this approach: infrastructure investment and agricultural transformation are framed not merely as economic growth levers but as mechanisms for building institutional capacity and reducing the structural conditions that create fragility.