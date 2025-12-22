AfDB Chief To Headline Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2026

The president of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, will deliver the keynote address at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2026, organisers have announced, as governments and business leaders gather to push for deeper economic integration across the continent.

The three-day forum, the fourth in the annual series, will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre from 4 to 6 February 2026 under the patronage of Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama. It is expected to bring together heads of state, financiers and private sector leaders to focus on translating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into tangible economic gains.

Dr Ould Tah, who took office in September 2025, has quickly made his mark at the continent’s premier development finance institution. Within his first 100 days, he secured an $11bn replenishment of the African Development Fund, the largest in the fund’s 53-year history, at a time of tightening global aid budgets and shifting donor priorities.

The replenishment was widely seen as a test of leadership after the withdrawal of a major traditional partner threatened to derail funding plans. Instead, the AfDB president assembled a coalition of 43 African and international partners, surpassing previous funding levels. In a significant shift, 23 African countries contributed directly, underlining a move towards greater continental ownership of development financing.

“This is not just a replenishment, but a turning point,” Dr Ould Tah said after the pledging session, describing his strategy of using concessional finance to leverage private capital and amplify development impact.

At APD 2026, he is expected to address the forum’s theme, Empowering SMEs, Women and Youth for Africa’s Single Market, outlining plans to strengthen the AfDB’s partnership with the private sector and expand opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises. Organisers say his address will focus on mobilising resources, fostering public-private collaboration and accelerating implementation of AfCFTA protocols.

The Africa Prosperity Network, which convenes the dialogues, said the AfDB’s participation as an institutional partner reflected a shared commitment to moving beyond policy declarations towards practical outcomes.

The platform will also be used to rally public support for African Union treaties aimed at easing the movement of goods, services and people across borders.

Analysts see the Accra meeting as a key moment for the AfDB president to set out his vision for inclusive growth, at a time when African economies are seeking to boost intra-continental trade and reduce dependence on external markets.

Registration for the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2026 is open to governments, businesses and development institutions, with organisers describing the event as a pivotal gathering for shaping Africa’s economic future.

To register, visit: www.apd2026.africaprosperitynetwork.com

By Kingsley Asiedu