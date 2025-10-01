AfDB Chief, Ivorian PM Push Private Sector to Lead Africa’s Economic Shift

Ivorian Prime Minister Robert Mambé and African Development Bank (AfDB) Group President Sidi Ould Tah urged Africa’s private sector to take center stage in the continent’s economic transformation during Monday’s opening of the 13th CGECI Academy in Abidjan, arguing that current global trade disruptions represent opportunity rather than crisis.

The message carries particular weight given the timing. Ould Tah assumed office as the AfDB’s ninth president on September 1, making this among his first major public addresses since taking the helm of Africa’s premier development finance institution. His presence at the Confédération Générale des Entreprises de Côte d’Ivoire (CGECI) forum—the flagship gathering of Ivory Coast’s employers federation—signals where his priorities lie.

“The time for self-analysis is over; it’s now time for action!” Mambé declared. “We must become aware of our strengths, our weaknesses and our untapped potential, and most importantly, we must establish a synthesis that consolidates our achievements for new prospects that are based on intelligent and dynamic partnerships.”

It’s the kind of rhetoric African leaders deploy regularly at business forums. What matters is whether Mambé’s government follows through with policies that actually enable private sector growth—removing regulatory bottlenecks, improving infrastructure, maintaining macroeconomic stability—or whether the call to action remains aspirational.

Ould Tah framed geopolitical tensions and protectionist trade policies differently than most African officials have. Rather than lamenting reduced access to Western markets or Chinese competition, he positioned disruption as strategic opening. “For Africa, this is not a threat; it is a historic opportunity to establish a stronger, more integrated and more resilient local economy,” he said.

The AfDB president outlined a four-pillar strategy: mobilizing large-scale capital, reforming Africa’s financial architecture, accelerating quality job creation, and building climate-resilient infrastructure through green industrialization. These pillars aren’t revolutionary—they’ve featured in various forms in African development frameworks for years. The question is execution.

“They will also come from the African private sector, which must be central to the strategy,” Ould Tah added, calling on entrepreneurs to innovate and capture larger shares of global markets. That sounds sensible until you consider the constraints African businesses face: limited access to affordable capital, unreliable electricity, poor transport networks, and regulatory environments that often favor politically connected firms over competitive ones.

The two-day CGECI Academy, held under the theme “Economic sovereignty: Time for Action,” convened senior government officials, business leaders, and representatives of regional employers’ organizations. The event comes as protectionist policies spread globally and geopolitical strains reshape trade patterns—creating genuine questions about Africa’s path forward.

Ahmed Cissé, CGECI president, pledged private sector backing for continental initiatives to strengthen economic sovereignty, including partnerships with the AfDB. The employers’ federation represents nearly 80% of Côte d’Ivoire’s private companies, giving its commitments weight if followed by actual resource mobilization.

CGECI and the AfDB have collaborated on youth entrepreneurship programs for years. Their joint initiative, La finance s’engage (Finance Commits), has mobilized resources for hundreds of startups since 2016, including a €1.108 million project supporting 200 young entrepreneurs, nearly a third of them women.

Those numbers provide useful context. Supporting 200 entrepreneurs with €1.108 million over several years demonstrates commitment to youth development, but the scale remains modest relative to Africa’s demographic challenge. The continent adds roughly 30 million young people to the labor force annually—most of whom won’t find formal sector employment without massive expansion of entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Whether Ould Tah’s AfDB presidency translates aspirations about private sector leadership into transformative investment depends on factors beyond eloquent speeches. The Bank must navigate competing demands from 54 shareholder countries, satisfy donor governments concerned about governance and results, and demonstrate that development finance produces measurable economic outcomes.

Côte d’Ivoire offers a test case. The country has maintained relatively strong economic growth, attracted foreign investment in agriculture and infrastructure, and positioned itself as a regional business hub. If the partnership between CGECI, the Ivorian government, and the AfDB produces replicable models for private sector development, other African countries will pay attention.

The alternative scenario—another round of high-level commitments that generate few concrete results—would reinforce skepticism about whether Africa’s institutions can deliver on economic sovereignty rhetoric. Private sector leaders hear these calls to action regularly. What changes behavior is when governments actually reform policies, when development banks deploy capital efficiently, and when partnerships produce returns that justify risk-taking.

Mambé and Ould Tah positioned Monday’s event as a pivot from analysis to action. The coming months will reveal whether that represents genuine strategic shift or familiar pattern of ambitious declarations followed by modest implementation.