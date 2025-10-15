AfDB Chief Champions Africa’s Youth as Economic Engine

African Development Bank Group President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah has joined a high profile global push to transform Africa’s youth population from a perceived challenge into the continent’s greatest economic asset.

Dr. Ould Tah participated in the World Bank Group’s High Level Advisory Council on Jobs during the 2025 World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., where he championed Africa’s demographic dividend. World Bank Group President Ajay Banga personally invited him to the council, which brings together heads of international financial institutions, government ministers, and business executives focused on creating employment through strategic investments.

The timing carries particular significance. Dr. Ould Tah is approaching the midpoint of his first 100 days leading the AfDB, and he’s using the platform to signal a clear policy direction. Youth employment and economic opportunity will sit at the center of the bank’s continental development strategy moving forward.

“Africa’s youth are not a burden to manage; they are the engine of our continent’s future,” Dr. Ould Tah told the gathering, according to statements released by the bank. It’s a deliberate reframing of a demographic reality that often gets characterized in problematic terms. Africa’s youth bulge, the argument goes, represents tremendous potential energy waiting for the right channels.

This year’s Jobs Council zeroed in on tourism and skills development, two sectors the bank believes offer substantial job creation potential. The AfDB’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy has mobilized over $105 billion in financing and is projected to generate 19 million jobs by the end of 2025. Those aren’t small numbers, and they reflect years of strategic investment in youth focused initiatives.

Yet the challenges remain formidable. While tourism supports one in every 20 jobs across Africa, more than 80% of those workers operate in the informal sector. That means no access to formal financing, no social protection, and limited pathways for skills advancement. It’s employment, technically, but not the kind that builds long term prosperity or economic resilience.

The bank has launched what it calls a Youth, Skills and Jobs Marker System, designed to track not just the quantity of jobs created but their quality and inclusiveness. There’s growing recognition across development circles that job creation alone isn’t sufficient. The nature of employment matters enormously, particularly for young people entering the workforce for the first time.

Dr. Ould Tah emphasized three priorities during the council meeting: investing in skills development, formalizing the informal sector, and empowering micro, small, and medium sized enterprises. These MSMEs represent the backbone of African economies but often struggle with access to capital, regulatory burdens, and limited market linkages.

The demographic math facing Africa is straightforward but consequential. The continent’s population is projected to double by 2050, with the vast majority of that growth concentrated in young people. How successfully African nations and institutions like the AfDB manage this transition will determine whether the youth bulge becomes a dividend or a crisis.

What makes Dr. Ould Tah’s participation notable isn’t just the policy commitments. It’s the signal it sends about priorities and partnerships. The AfDB is positioning itself as a central player in coordinating continental responses to youth unemployment, working alongside the World Bank, IMF, and private sector actors.

Whether these ambitious targets translate into sustainable employment remains the crucial test. Creating 19 million jobs is impressive on paper, but the quality, durability, and distribution of those opportunities will determine whether they genuinely transform lives or simply pad statistics.

The council’s focus on tourism also reflects pragmatic recognition of where opportunities exist. Tourism infrastructure investments can create immediate construction jobs, followed by longer term hospitality and service employment. If coupled with skills training programs, these jobs can provide entry points for young people to build careers.

What happens next depends partly on execution and partly on factors beyond any single institution’s control, including global economic conditions, climate impacts, and political stability. But Dr. Ould Tah’s message was clear: Africa’s youth deserve to be seen as assets, not problems, and the AfDB intends to invest accordingly.