AfDB, Bloomberg Launch Partnership to Unlock African Private Investment

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and Bloomberg founder Michael R. Bloomberg have launched a groundbreaking partnership aimed at mobilizing private sector investment to accelerate job creation and economic development across Africa.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday, September 24, at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum in New York, held alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly. AfDB President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah and Bloomberg outlined ambitious plans to bring major private financial institutions together with the Bank to channel greater flows of private capital into Africa’s growth and resilience.

“Africa has enormous opportunities for economic growth and innovation, and this new partnership with the African Development Bank will help to unlock more of it by reducing barriers to private investment,” Bloomberg declared during the announcement.

Dr. Ould Tah, who assumed leadership as the ninth AfDB President earlier this month with a historic mandate securing more than 76 percent of the vote, described the collaboration as a turning point for African development financing. “Today we took a decisive step, embarking on a new journey of partnerships and collective action,” he stated.

The partnership addresses Africa’s massive financing gap, with the continent requiring more than $1.3 trillion to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and between $68 billion and $108 billion annually for infrastructure development, according to the Bank’s 2025 African Economic Outlook report.

As Bloomberg also serves as chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), the partnership brings together significant financial sector expertise and networks. The collaboration builds on previous cooperation between the two institutions, following a letter of intent signed in September 2023 during the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi to support climate action by financial institutions across the continent.

Under the new arrangement, both institutions will work systematically to raise investor awareness of the Bank’s mobilization toolkit while collecting feedback from private sector partners to identify barriers and opportunities. They will also explore innovative approaches to catalyze capital flows into high-impact African projects.

“Through our four cardinal points of strategic priorities, we have affirmed our commitment to work closely with the private sector and our international partners to create a financial framework that serves Africa better—and on its own terms,” Dr. Ould Tah emphasized, highlighting the Bank’s commitment to African-led development solutions.

The partnership specifically targets financial and policy innovations to enhance investor participation in African markets. This includes addressing regulatory barriers, improving risk assessment mechanisms, and developing new financial instruments that make African investments more attractive to international capital.

Mary Schapiro, vice chair of GFANZ and head of the GFANZ Secretariat, underscored the strategic importance of the partnership. “Mobilizing private capital at scale is essential to unlocking Africa’s full potential for sustainable growth and resilience. This partnership will help connect African investment opportunities with the capital, tools, and innovation needed to bring them to life.”

The Africa Investment Forum, led by the AfDB alongside eight strategic partners, remains a cornerstone platform for advancing this goal by offering investors opportunities to engage directly and close deals on high-impact projects. The Forum has previously facilitated billions of dollars in investment commitments across various sectors.

Bloomberg’s involvement brings both his philanthropic foundation’s resources and his vast network within global financial markets. As founder of Bloomberg L.P., one of the world’s leading financial information and technology companies, Bloomberg’s participation signals serious private sector commitment to African development.

The partnership comes at a crucial time when major development partners have announced significant aid cuts, triggered mainly by shifting domestic policy priorities. This trend will likely create funding shortages for low-income countries, especially those in Africa that heavily depend on international development assistance.

Dr. Ould Tah’s leadership marks a new era for the AfDB, with his election reflecting strong shareholder confidence in his vision for mobilizing resources and partnerships. His emphasis on working “closely with the private sector and our international partners” aligns with broader trends toward blended finance and public-private partnerships in development.

The timing of this announcement during the UN General Assembly week demonstrates both institutions’ commitment to multilateral approaches to development challenges. The partnership leverages the high-level diplomatic gathering to showcase innovative financing mechanisms for African development.

Current economic projections show Africa’s economy growing from 3.3 percent in 2024 to 3.9 percent in 2025, reaching 4 percent in 2026, despite mounting geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions. However, achieving higher growth rates requires the kind of private investment mobilization that this partnership aims to facilitate.

The collaboration addresses a fundamental challenge in African development: while the continent offers significant investment opportunities, many international investors lack adequate information, appropriate risk assessment tools, and suitable entry mechanisms. By combining Bloomberg’s financial market expertise with AfDB’s development knowledge, the partnership aims to bridge these gaps systematically.

Both institutions recognize that sustainable African development requires moving beyond traditional donor-recipient relationships toward partnerships that leverage Africa’s own resources and capabilities. The partnership’s emphasis on creating “a financial framework that serves Africa better—and on its own terms” reflects this philosophical shift.

The success of this initiative could establish a model for other development finance institutions seeking to engage private capital more effectively. As pressure mounts on public development budgets globally, such partnerships represent increasingly important mechanisms for maintaining development momentum.