AfDB Approves US$1.78 Billion Strategy for Namibia Economic Transformation

The African Development Bank Group has approved a landmark $1.78 billion strategy to support Namibia’s economic transformation and job creation over the next five years. The Country Strategy Paper, endorsed by the Bank’s Board of Directors, will guide the institution’s support to the country from 2025 to 2030 and is aligned with Namibia’s Vision 2030, the Bank Group’s Four Cardinal Points, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Namibia faces significant economic challenges, with youth unemployment exceeding 40 percent and per capita income falling from $5,942 in 2012 to $4,240 in 2024. Against this backdrop, the Bank believes the new strategy represents a crucial turning point for one of the world’s most unequal countries.

Moono Mupotola, the Bank Group’s Deputy Director General for Southern Africa and Country Manager for Namibia, described the development as significant for the country. She explained that the focus on infrastructure and human capital development would create the conditions for growth that benefits all Namibians, especially young people who remain excluded from formal employment.

The newly approved strategy concentrates on two major areas. The first involves substantial investment in transport, energy, and water infrastructure to reduce business costs and improve productivity. These interventions are intended to position Namibia as a regional logistics hub, strengthen trade links under the African Continental Free Trade Area, and expand access to clean water and sanitation for rural communities.

Infrastructure improvements will increase electricity access from 59.5 percent towards universal coverage, enhance trade connectivity with Angola and Zambia, and reduce logistics costs. The strategy also supports Namibia’s climate commitments and positions the country as a leader in green hydrogen production, officials noted.

The second area seeks to build human capital by expanding technical and vocational training that aligns with labour market needs. The Bank plans to support micro, small, and medium enterprises and promote women’s economic empowerment, all aimed at diversifying the Namibian economy beyond mining and agriculture. By doing so, the strategy is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs and strengthen the country’s manufacturing capacity.

Mupotola noted that Namibia has been affected by global disruptions, including recent tariff increases by the United States and reductions in international development assistance. She said the new strategy would help the country withstand such shocks by diversifying its export markets, integrating more deeply with regional economies, and building stronger domestic productive capacities.

The strategy builds on the Bank’s decade long track record in Namibia, where it has invested $658.1 million in projects including the expansion of Walvis Bay Port, railway upgrades, and 27 educational institutions across all 14 regions. The first operations under the new strategy are expected to begin in early 2026, according to officials.

Resource rich Namibia has been an exploration hotspot for global energy companies in recent years and is aiming for its first crude oil output by 2030, which could transform its small economy. The country’s emerging green hydrogen industry has attracted significant international attention as part of global efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources.

The financing package will predominantly consist of loans, though it will also include a grant component. The total amount of financing could be reviewed and adjusted halfway through the 2025 to 2030 period, according to Bank officials. Implementation begins immediately, with detailed project allocations to be announced as specific initiatives are finalized.

The approval comes as many households across Namibia remain under pressure from economic headwinds. Officials say the new funding package offers room to reset parts of the economy by lowering business costs, improving access to basic services and creating space for new investment. The challenge, they add, will be turning financing into visible progress for communities.

The Country Strategy Paper aligns with the Bank Group’s Four Cardinal Points, which focus on infrastructure development, regional integration, private sector development, and governance and accountability. It also supports Namibia’s Vision 2030, a long term development framework aimed at transforming the country into an industrialized nation, and Africa’s Agenda 2063, the continent’s strategic framework for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

With United States tariffs rising and development aid tightening globally, the African Development Bank says the plan is designed to strengthen resilience, diversify exports and support steady long term growth. The strategy emphasizes building domestic productive capacities to reduce vulnerability to external economic shocks and create more sustainable pathways for development.