AfDB and Stanbic IBTC Strengthen Development Finance Partnership

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Stanbic IBTC Nigeria have reportedly signed a strategic financing agreement during the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, aimed at expanding access to capital for transformative projects across Nigeria’s economy.

The partnership, announced during the three day event that ran from November 26 to 28, focuses on mobilizing resources to support private sector growth while fostering inclusive development. Officials from both institutions highlighted the commitment required to conclude complex negotiations at the signing ceremony.

Dr. Abdul Kamara, Director General of the AfDB Nigeria office, emphasized that such collaborations extend beyond financial figures to focus on measurable impact. He noted that capital injections enable financial institutions to increase lending capacity, fund larger infrastructure projects, and maintain regulatory compliance while strengthening financial resilience.

Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Nigeria, expressed appreciation to the AfDB for demonstrating trust in both the bank and Nigeria’s economic potential. He explained that enhanced capital support improves the institution’s ability to finance trade activities, infrastructure development, and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Adeniyi emphasized that strengthening the bank’s capital base expands access to finance for businesses that drive job creation and economic growth throughout Nigeria. He referenced Stanbic IBTC’s recent recognition for sustainability leadership, reflecting the institution’s commitment to responsible development practices.

The Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2025 took place in Rabat under the theme Bridging the Gap: Mobilizing Private Capital to Unlock Africa’s Full Potential. The event brought together investors, project sponsors, government leaders, financiers, insurers, commercial banks, and export credit agencies to advance transformational African projects toward financial closure.

Founded in 2018, the Africa Investment Forum platform has established itself as Africa’s premier investment marketplace for global investors, garnering nearly $225 billion in investment interest since inception. Market Days serve as the centerpiece of this multi stakeholder, multi disciplinary platform that advances projects to bankable stages and accelerates deals.

The 2025 edition highlighted the critical role of private investment in Africa’s economic transformation, featuring pre screened investment ready opportunities in key sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and technology. The three day program facilitated direct meetings between project sponsors and potential investors.

Stanbic IBTC Bank operates as part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest banking organization by assets. The Nigerian subsidiary provides comprehensive financial services spanning corporate banking, investment business, personal banking, stockbroking, insurance, and asset management across the country.

The AfDB has maintained an active partnership with Stanbic IBTC Nigeria through various financing arrangements. Previous collaborations include lines of credit supporting small and medium enterprise lending and renewable energy project financing, demonstrating sustained institutional relationship between the two organizations.

As of October 31, 2025, the African Development Bank Group’s active portfolio in Nigeria comprised 52 projects with total commitments of $5.1 billion. This substantial engagement underscores the bank’s continued partnership with Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation.

The AfDB recently approved a $500 million policy based operation for Nigeria covering fiscal years 2024 and 2025. This financing accelerates structural reforms necessary for inclusive growth, with dual focus on energy sector transformation and progressive fiscal policy reforms to expand Nigeria’s financial capacity.

Dr. Kamara previously stated that the second phase of Nigeria’s reform program aims to stimulate inclusive growth by accelerating structural changes in the energy sector while supporting progressive fiscal policy reforms to boost non oil revenues and expand fiscal space for development initiatives.

Nigeria’s banking sector plays crucial roles in channeling development finance to productive sectors of the economy. Commercial banks serve as primary intermediaries between multilateral development institutions and end borrowers, particularly small and medium enterprises lacking direct access to international capital markets.

Stanbic IBTC has demonstrated commitment to sustainable development through multiple initiatives. The bank recently partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Sun King to close an $80 million debt facility expanding solar access in Nigeria, its largest local currency facility for energy access in West Africa.

That partnership enables households and small businesses to adopt clean, reliable solar power without prohibitive upfront costs. By combining public and private capital, the facility allows local currency loans through pay as you go models while mitigating foreign exchange risks affecting Nigerian borrowers.

The financial institution recently established a fintech subsidiary, Zest Payments, underscoring commitment to innovative financial solutions addressing evolving customer needs. This diversification strategy positions Stanbic IBTC to serve broader market segments including digitally native businesses and younger demographics.

Development finance institutions increasingly recognize that addressing Africa’s infrastructure financing gap requires leveraging commercial bank networks and expertise. Partnerships between multilateral lenders and local banking institutions create multiplicative effects, enabling development capital to reach more beneficiaries efficiently.

The AfDB has prioritized expanding partnerships with financial intermediaries across member countries as part of its High 5 strategic priorities. This approach recognizes that working through established banking networks accelerates development impact compared to direct project implementation by multilateral institutions.

Both the AfDB and Stanbic IBTC pledged to deepen their collaboration and deliver measurable, transformative results for Africa. Officials described strengthened partnerships as foundations for long term, mutually beneficial relationships that advance shared development objectives across the continent.

The Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2025 featured multiple similar announcements as development finance institutions and commercial banks formalized partnerships designed to accelerate project implementation across strategic sectors. These collaborations reflect growing recognition that achieving development goals requires coordinated action across public, private, and multilateral stakeholders.

Morocco’s hosting of the forum demonstrated the country’s emergence as a hub for development finance activities in Africa. The successful three day event generated significant transaction flow as investors and project sponsors concluded negotiations on bankable opportunities across multiple sectors.

Looking ahead, both institutions emphasized intentions to maintain momentum generated during the Rabat forum. Follow through on commitments announced during Market Days will prove critical for demonstrating that deal making platforms translate announcements into tangible development outcomes benefiting African communities.