AfDB and ECOWAS Push Abidjan-Lagos Highway Toward Investment Phase

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have completed a multi-country field mission across the five nations that will host the 1,028-kilometre Abidjan-Lagos Highway, stepping up efforts to convert a long-designed regional corridor into funded, deliverable infrastructure.

The AfDB delegation was led by Mike Salawou, Director for the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, who reaffirmed the bank’s role as mandated lead arranger and its commitment to mobilising financing alongside the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development and other partners.

The mission, which ran from 9 to 24 April 2026, covered Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria. Delegations held discussions with infrastructure and finance ministers across the corridor on design standards, environmental considerations, land acquisition, and the financing structure still needed before construction can begin at scale. The AfDB described the mission as an “identification mission” across multiple countries to design a financing framework and kick-start an initial phase of the project.

Ghana has a direct stake in the outcome. The corridor will cover 520 kilometres within Ghana, the longest national stretch of any participating country, and is projected to generate up to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs across the corridor.

The Nigeria leg of the mission, however, surfaced complications that could affect the project’s timeline. Nigeria’s Works Minister David Umahi, who chairs the project’s Steering Committee, raised concerns about the current ECOWAS design and what he described as unequal distribution of corridor length between countries. He said Nigeria would develop its own design framework and insisted that decisions on funding models must first be agreed at heads-of-state level before procurement and financing can proceed.

The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority (ALCoMA), established under a Corridor Treaty signed by all five states, formally inducted its ten-member board of directors in February 2026, putting the governance structure for the road in place ahead of the construction phase.

Officials framed the corridor as a central element of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda, arguing that reducing transport costs and border delays across the coastal strip connecting Lagos to Abidjan could substantially increase intra-regional trade.

The project remains at a critical juncture, institutionally operational and technically advanced, but still dependent on finalising a financing structure capable of funding one of Africa’s most ambitious road projects across five sovereign jurisdictions.