AFCON to Shift to Four Year Cycle After 2028 Edition

The Africa Cup of Nations will be staged every four years from 2028 in a major change to the biennial format that has been in place since 1968, Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe announced Saturday.

Motsepe revealed the change on the eve of the 2025 tournament in Morocco as part of a significant restructuring of international football on the continent to help it fit better into a packed global calendar. The decision ends a long standing tradition of hosting Africa’s premier international football tournament every two years.

According to Motsepe, “We have the most exciting new structure for African football.” The CAF president stated the decision was driven by the need to align African football more closely with the global calendar and reduce long standing tensions with European clubs over player availability.

The current biennial format will conclude with the 2027 tournament in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, after which the competition will transition to a four year schedule starting in 2028. A one off AFCON will still be held in 2028, after which the competition will fully transition to the four year cycle, with the next edition following in 2032.

To fill the competition gap created by the extended AFCON cycle, CAF will introduce an African Nations League scheduled to begin in 2029 and run annually. The new competition is expected to provide regular high level matches for national teams while easing pressure on players and clubs during congested seasons.

Motsepe said the African Nations League would involve each of the continent’s 54 members divided into four geographical zones, with games in September and October before the finals are held in November. He emphasized that there will be a competition every year where the best African players who play in Europe and worldwide will participate on the continent.

An AFCON every two years was a vital source of revenue for African national associations, but Motsepe said the introduction of the annual African Nations League competition, similar to the UEFA Nations League, would now help boost coffers instead. CAF also confirmed an increase in prize money for the tournament’s winners, raising the top reward from $7 million to $10 million.

The scheduling of AFCON has been a recurring challenge in recent years. The last three editions were rescheduled, with the 2021 tournament played in 2022 due to infrastructure delays in Cameroon, and the 2023 edition moved to early 2024 for similar reasons.

CAF had previously attempted to shift the tournament from its traditional January to February window to June and July, but only the 2019 edition in Egypt was held during that period, with extreme heat affecting performances. Tournaments in West Africa have also struggled with a June to July slot because of heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding.

The Morocco 2025 tournament was initially planned for June and July, but the expansion of FIFA’s Club World Cup to 32 teams, scheduled for the same period, forced a change. As a result, the competition will now be played between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.

The biennial format has frequently drawn criticism, particularly from European clubs, because most recent editions were staged in January and February, disrupting domestic leagues and international competitions. The change aims to make sure the football calendar worldwide is more in harmony, Motsepe stated.

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström, who flanked Motsepe for the announcement, called it a historic decision and said FIFA would coordinate with CAF. He noted that it is now up to CAF to decide where the competition will be played in 2028 and provide the dates to FIFA for coordination.

By shifting AFCON to a four year cycle, CAF believes the tournament will gain greater prestige, improved planning stability and enhanced global appeal, similar to other major continental championships like the UEFA European Championship and Copa America.