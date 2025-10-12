AFCON Morocco 2025 Ticket Sales Launch Monday

Football fans across Africa and beyond can finally secure their seats for the continent’s biggest sporting spectacle, as ticket sales for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 officially open Monday morning.

The Confederation of African Football announced that tickets will become available starting October 13, 2025, at 09:00 Moroccan time, which corresponds to 08:00 GMT. Visa cardholders will enjoy an exclusive 48-hour presale window before general sales open to all payment methods on Wednesday, October 15.

This launch comes after CAF delayed the originally scheduled September ticket release to finalize details ensuring the best possible fan experience. The wait is now over, with the Local Organizing Committee unveiling not just the ticketing platform but also the YALLA App, a comprehensive digital solution for fans planning their AFCON journey.

The YALLA App serves multiple critical functions beyond simple ticket purchasing. Supporters must use it to create their mandatory Fan ID, without which ticket purchases cannot proceed. International visitors can also apply for Morocco’s E-visa or AEVM directly through the application, streamlining what has historically been a cumbersome process for African travelers attending continental tournaments.

CAF’s ticketing structure imposes specific limitations designed to ensure fair distribution. Each Fan ID permits holders to purchase only one ticket per match, preventing bulk buying and secondary market speculation that plagued previous tournaments. This one-ticket-per-person-per-game rule aims to maximize genuine fans’ access while minimizing scalping opportunities.

The purchasing process follows three straightforward steps. First, supporters download the YALLA App from either Google Play or Apple’s App Store. Second, they complete their Fan ID registration and, if needed, apply for Morocco entry documentation through the same platform. Finally, once the Fan ID is approved, Visa cardholders can visit tickets.cafonline.com starting Monday morning to secure their spots at Africa’s football showcase.

The tournament itself kicks off December 21, 2025, and runs through January 18, 2026, giving fans roughly two months to sort travel arrangements after securing tickets. Morocco’s hosting of the competition marks the country’s second time welcoming AFCON, having previously staged the 1988 edition. The North African nation beat out competing bids with promises of world-class infrastructure and passionate fan culture.

Visa’s exclusive presale window reflects the payment company’s long-standing partnership with CAF. This commercial arrangement gives Visa cardholders first access to limited inventory, a perk designed to encourage card usage while generating revenue for both CAF and the tournament organizers. For fans without Visa cards, patience until Wednesday morning becomes necessary.

The YALLA App’s introduction represents CAF’s most ambitious digital fan engagement effort to date. Previous AFCON tournaments relied on more fragmented systems where ticketing, visa applications, and fan identification existed as separate processes. Consolidating these functions into one platform theoretically smooths the experience, though execution quality will only become apparent once thousands of users simultaneously attempt purchases Monday morning.

Morocco’s readiness to host has been evident in infrastructure preparations visible across proposed host cities. Stadiums have undergone renovations, transportation networks have been upgraded, and hospitality sectors have expanded capacity. The country views AFCON 2025 not merely as a football tournament but as an opportunity to showcase its readiness for even larger events, including its co-hosting role for the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

For Ghanaian fans, the tournament holds particular significance. The Black Stars qualified for Morocco 2025 and will be seeking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 1982. Ghana’s passionate supporter base traditionally travels in large numbers to AFCON tournaments, creating vibrant atmospheres that become signature elements of the continental championship’s appeal.

Ticket pricing details have not been publicly disclosed in CAF’s initial announcement, though previous tournaments typically featured tiered pricing structures. Premium category seats command higher prices for knockout rounds and the final, while group stage matches in smaller venues offer more affordable entry points. Morocco’s relatively developed economy compared to recent AFCON hosts like Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire may influence pricing strategies.

The E-visa integration within the YALLA App addresses a persistent challenge for intra-African travel. Visa requirements have historically deterred some fans from attending AFCON matches, particularly supporters from countries requiring advance entry permits to visit host nations. Streamlining this process through a single application could significantly boost attendance, particularly for group stage matches that sometimes struggle to fill stadiums.

Security considerations also factor into the Fan ID requirement. Tournament organizers can track attendance, manage stadium access, and respond to incidents more effectively when every ticket links to a verified identity. This approach mirrors systems used at major global sporting events like FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships, where fan identification has become standard practice.

CAF’s decision to extend media accreditation deadlines to October 20 suggests the continental body remains flexible as final preparations intensify. Media coverage plays crucial roles in tournament success, both commercially and in terms of continental visibility. Ensuring comprehensive journalist access requires balancing security needs with coverage requirements.

Morocco’s December through January tournament window offers cooler weather compared to the traditional January through February AFCON slot. This scheduling benefits both players and fans, though it creates challenges for European clubs whose Moroccan and other African stars will miss several weeks mid-season. The timing was partly dictated by Morocco’s climate and existing international calendar constraints.

For the tournament to succeed beyond the pitch, the fan experience must deliver. Previous AFCONs have faced criticism over inadequate transportation, confusing ticketing processes, and accommodation shortages. Morocco’s infrastructure advantages over some past hosts position it well to avoid these pitfalls, but execution remains paramount. The YALLA App and streamlined ticketing represent steps toward meeting modern fan expectations.

As Monday’s launch approaches, anticipation builds across the continent. AFCON remains Africa’s premier sporting event, generating passion and unity that transcends the 90 minutes of football. For fans ready with their Visa cards and YALLA App downloads, the countdown to securing their piece of that experience has nearly ended. For everyone else, Wednesday morning brings their opportunity to join Africa’s greatest football celebration.