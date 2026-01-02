AFCON 2025 Knockout Stage Fixtures Confirmed

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed all Round of 16 matchups for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following Wednesday’s group stage conclusion, setting the stage for knockout football across four days beginning Saturday, January 3.

Tournament organizers scheduled two matches daily at 5pm and 8pm local time through Tuesday, January 6, with fixtures distributed across six Moroccan venues. The quarterfinals follow on January 9 and 10, while the final takes place January 18 at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Defending champions Senegal open knockout action Saturday against Sudan at Grand Stade de Tangier in a 5pm kickoff. The 2021 champions topped Group D on goal difference over Democratic Republic of Congo, securing seven points from two wins and one draw. Sudan reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2012, advancing as one of four best third-placed teams despite becoming the first AFCON side in history to progress without scoring a single goal.

Senegal enters as clear favorites behind attacking firepower from Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson but faces significant adversity without captain Kalidou Koulibaly, suspended after his red card in the final group match against Benin. The Teranga Lions seek redemption after hosts Ivory Coast eliminated them at the same stage in 2023.

Mali confronts Tunisia at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca during Saturday’s second fixture at 8pm. Mali advanced with three points after drawing all three group matches, while Tunisia secured four points through one win and one draw. The teams have met 15 times across all competitions, with Tunisia holding a narrow 7-5 edge in victories, while three matches ended level. Their most recent encounter produced a 1-1 draw at AFCON 2024. Mali pursues a maiden continental crown without suspended midfielder Amadou Haidara, dismissed late in their final group match.

Host nation Morocco faces Tanzania on Sunday at 5pm in Rabat, with expectant crowds backing the Atlas Lions’ pursuit of a first continental title in 50 years. Morocco topped Group A despite unconvincing performances that prompted coach Walid Regragui to apologize to frustrated fans following narrow victories over Comoros and a draw with Mali before restoring confidence with a 3-0 triumph over Zambia.

Captain Achraf Hakimi returned from an ankle injury in the Zambia match after missing the opening two fixtures. Tanzania reached the knockout stage for the first time in 45 years, finishing third in Group C with two points, narrowly ahead of Angola on goals scored.

South Africa meets Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat during Sunday’s late fixture at 8pm, creating an intriguing subplot as coach Hugo Broos faces the team he led to AFCON glory in 2017. South Africa finished Group B as runners-up with two wins and one defeat, qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but yet to hit top gear at Morocco 2025. Five-time champions Cameroon edged through after defeating Mozambique 2-1 in their final group match.

Record seven-time champions Egypt confront Benin on Monday at 5pm in Grand Stade de Agadir. The Pharaohs progressed with commanding performances, keeping clean sheets while demonstrating the tactical discipline that makes them dangerous despite not lifting the trophy since 2010. Benin scraped into the last 16 thanks to a 1-0 victory over Botswana, marking their first win at AFCON finals after 16 attempts since debuting in 2004.

All eyes focus on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who seeks his first AFCON crown while leading Egypt’s charge for an eighth continental title. Salah’s form and Egypt’s consistency have fueled belief among fans that the Pharaohs could finally convert promise into silverware after years of near misses.

Nigeria plays Mozambique at Complexe Sportif de Fes on Monday at 8pm, with the Super Eagles ranked among the most impressive group stage performers after becoming the first team to secure last 16 qualification with a perfect record. Nigeria topped Group C with maximum points, displaying attacking prowess and defensive solidity under coach Eric Chelle.

The three-time champions aim to improve on their silver medal finish at AFCON 2023, fielding dangerous attackers including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze. Mozambique advanced as a best third-placed team, setting up their first knockout stage appearance at an AFCON tournament.

Tuesday’s fixtures feature Algeria battling DR Congo at 5pm in Rabat before defending champions Ivory Coast close the round against Burkina Faso at 8pm in Marrakech. Algeria finished top of Group E with six points, remaining unbeaten while showcasing vibrant attacking football led by captain Riyad Mahrez. DR Congo finished second in Group D with two wins and one draw.

Both Algeria and DR Congo navigate what many consider the tournament’s most difficult bracket section, with Nigeria looming in a potential quarterfinal and host Morocco awaiting in a possible semifinal. The teams last met seven years ago, with Algeria holding an unbeaten record across six previous encounters featuring two wins and four draws.

Ivory Coast topped Group F with seven points, edging Cameroon on goals scored following a thrilling comeback victory against Gabon in their final match. The Elephants defend their continental crown against Burkina Faso in a West African derby that promises tactical intensity and physical commitment from both sides.

The knockout phase promises enhanced drama as 16 nations compete for continental supremacy, with several traditional powerhouses facing elimination pressure while emerging challengers seek breakthrough performances on African football’s biggest stage.