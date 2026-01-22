AFCON 2025: King Mohammed VI Hails a Moroccan and African Success

Following the conclusion of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, His Majesty King Mohammed VI extended his gratitude to the entire Moroccan Nation for the outstanding success of this major continental event.

In a statement issued by the Royal Office, the Sovereign expressed his deep appreciation to all Moroccans—institutions, local authorities, and citizens alike—whose collective efforts ensured the flawless organization of the tournament, widely acknowledged and praised at both continental and international levels. Particular commendation was addressed to the residents of the host cities for their remarkable mobilization and sense of civic responsibility, which contributed decisively to making this edition one of the most successful in the history of the competition.

His Majesty also paid tribute to the millions of Moroccan women, men, and children who enthusiastically and tirelessly supported the national team throughout the tournament. This exemplary popular backing accompanied the impressive performance of the Atlas Lions, now ranked among the world’s top eight national teams. The King underlined that this achievement is the result of a proactive, high-level sports and infrastructure policy, as well as the patriotic choice made by many talented young Moroccans from the diaspora to proudly defend the national colors.

Beyond its sporting dimension, the Sovereign emphasized that AFCON 2025 will remain a defining milestone, reflecting the Kingdom’s significant progress on the path of development and modernization. This success, he noted, stems from a long-term strategic vision and from a distinctive and effective Moroccan development model that places citizens at the heart of national ambition.

The Royal statement also referred to the regrettable incidents that occurred during the final moments of the match between Morocco and Senegal. While deploring these unfortunate events, His Majesty expressed his firm belief that, once emotions subside, the spirit of inter-African fraternity will prevail, stressing that Morocco’s success is equally an African success. The Kingdom, he affirmed, remains proud to have offered a full month of popular celebration and sporting emotion, and to have contributed to enhancing Africa’s image and football on the global stage.

Addressing attempts at denigration and discredit, King Mohammed VI reaffirmed his confidence that such hostile schemes will never achieve their objectives. He emphasized the Moroccan people’s wisdom and their ability to rise above resentment and division. Nothing, the Sovereign stated, can weaken the centuries-old bonds linking African peoples, nor the strong and fruitful cooperation built with countries across the continent through increasingly ambitious partnerships.

Reaffirming Morocco’s African identity and commitment, His Majesty declared that the Kingdom is and will remain a great African nation, faithful to the values of brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual respect. In line with his enlightened Vision, Morocco will continue its resolute engagement in favor of a united and prosperous Africa, notably through the exchange of experiences, expertise, and knowledge for the benefit of shared progress.