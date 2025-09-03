AfCFTA’s US$220 Billion Promise Hinges on Seven Pioneer Nations

Only seven African countries are actively trading under the continent’s flagship free trade agreement despite intra-regional commerce surging to $220.3 billion in 2024, highlighting the untapped potential of a framework designed to connect 1.4 billion people.

Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mauritius, Egypt, and South Africa have commenced trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area protocol, according to the latest Afreximbank data. These nations drove much of the 12.4% growth in intra-African trade last year, even as 47 other signatory countries remain on the sidelines.

The limited participation underscores both the promise and challenges facing the world’s largest free trade area by country membership. While early adopters demonstrate the framework’s commercial viability, the slow rollout across the continent leaves billions in potential trade gains unrealized.

“The seven countries actively trading under AfCFTA are proving the concept works,” said Dr. Yemi Kale, Afreximbank’s Group Chief Economist. “But we’re operating at a fraction of our potential when less than 15% of African nations are fully engaged.”

The disparity is stark in Southern Africa, which leads intra-regional trade with $58.1 billion in exchanges. South Africa accounts for roughly 20% of total intra-African commerce, yet many of its neighbors have yet to operationalize their AfCFTA commitments.

For businesses eyeing African expansion, the pioneer countries offer immediate opportunities. Manufacturing firms in Kenya are already leveraging preferential access to Ghanaian markets, while Egyptian exporters report streamlined customs procedures when shipping to Rwanda.

The trade acceleration comes as Africa’s total merchandise trade recovered to $1.5 trillion in 2024, rebounding from previous year contractions. However, the continent still represents just 3.3% of global exports, signaling vast room for growth once more countries join the active trading group.

Technical barriers rather than political resistance appear to be the main obstacle. Countries cite challenges implementing digital customs systems, harmonizing product standards, and training border officials on new procedures. The African Union estimates full implementation across all sectors could take another five years.

Financial infrastructure presents another hurdle. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, operates in only 13 countries. Businesses often resort to US dollar settlements through correspondent banks, adding costs and delays.

Yet momentum is building. Nigeria, Morocco, and Senegal are expected to commence active trading by year-end, according to AfCFTA Secretariat officials. These additions would bring the continent’s three largest economies into the framework, potentially doubling current trade volumes.

The stakes extend beyond commerce. African leaders view the trade area as crucial for economic resilience against global shocks and reducing dependence on commodity exports. Success could position the continent as a unified economic bloc rivaling established regions.

For investors, the pioneer countries offer a preview of continental integration’s trajectory. Early movers in sectors like agribusiness, textiles, and consumer goods are establishing supply chains and market positions before the full framework launches.

The next 18 months will prove critical as pressure mounts on remaining countries to operationalize their commitments. With intra-African trade already outpacing global growth rates, the question isn’t whether the continental market will emerge, but how quickly the 47 lagging nations will join the pioneers already reaping its benefits.