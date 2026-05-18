AfCFTA Workshop Targets Africa Cotton, Textile Value Chain

Stakeholders under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) met in Lomé to accelerate Africa’s cotton, textile and apparel value chain through regional integration and local manufacturing.

The AfCFTA Trade and Industrial Development Advisory Council convened the technical workshop on the sidelines of Biashara Afrika 2026, the flagship AfCFTA Business Forum running from May 18 to 20 at the Palais des Congrès de Lomé.

Private sector players, development finance institutions, and industry stakeholders reviewed a report calling for vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystems across the continent. The goal is to expand local processing of African raw materials and reduce dependence on imported finished goods.

Discussions centred on implementation strategies, including a private sector led coordination mechanism, investment mobilisation, improved trade facilitation, and the build out of regional production networks and industrial infrastructure.

Africa remains a major cotton producer but exports much of the commodity in raw form. Recent industry analysis shows that most African cotton, textile and apparel (CTA) producers still depend on markets outside the continent for both inputs and finished goods, with raw cotton frequently exported for processing and finished apparel imported back into African markets.

Key barriers identified across the sector include high transport and logistics costs, inconsistent customs procedures, limited availability of regionally sourced inputs, and weak coordination between countries at different stages of the value chain. Non tariff barriers continue to undermine competitiveness even where AfCFTA tariff reductions already apply.

Participants also highlighted the role of development finance institutions in funding industrial projects, infrastructure, and working capital for manufacturers operating within the regional value chain.

Biashara Afrika 2026 carries the theme “Powering Africa’s Economic Transformation through the AfCFTA”. It is jointly convened by the AfCFTA Secretariat and the Government of Togo, with more than 1,500 participants expected over the three days. Although the AfCFTA covers 1.4 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of more than US$3 trillion, intra African trade still sits below 20 percent of the continent’s total trade.