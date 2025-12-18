AfCFTA Validates Agri Food Trade Action Plan to Transform Continental Agricultural Sector

The African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat concluded two days of Joint Agriculture and Trade Stakeholders Consultations in Addis Ababa with participants validating a comprehensive Agri Food Trade Action Plan designed to transform Africa’s agricultural sector into a driver of continental integration and economic growth.

The consultations brought together senior technical officials from Ministries of Trade and Agriculture across AfCFTA State Parties, Regional Economic Communities, private sector representatives and development partners to finalize a framework that bridges the gap between agricultural production and market access across the continent.

This revised Agri Food Trade Action Plan is not an abstract framework but a practical tool designed to connect Africa’s production potential with Africa’s markets, stated Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, opening the meeting. He emphasized that a competitive and resilient agricultural sector is essential to realizing the AfCFTA’s objectives.

The Secretary General outlined how the Plan identifies strategic value chains where Africa holds clear comparative advantages and details the reforms needed to unlock them including reducing non tariff barriers, harmonizing standards, improving border efficiency and investing in trade related infrastructure. He stressed that effective implementation of the Agri Food Trade Plan requires close coordination between ministries responsible for trade and agriculture working alongside Regional Economic Communities and the private sector.

Mene highlighted the need to leverage digital trade tools including the AfCFTA e Tariff Book, e Certificate of Origin and the Pan African Payment and Settlement System to facilitate agricultural trade across borders. The digital infrastructure represents critical enablers for reducing transaction costs, improving transparency and accelerating cross border trade flows.

Janet Edeme, Head of Agriculture and Rural Development at the African Union Commission’s Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, underscored the importance of the joint consultation approach. By assembling representatives from both sectors, we foster a unified approach thereby enhancing the coherence required for effective implementation, she noted, highlighting the growing recognition of agriculture and trade interdependence.

Alexis Kabayiza, Chief Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Rwanda, emphasized that collaboration between agriculture and trade communities at national, regional and continental levels is essential. He stressed that shared success depends on coordinated actions guided by private sector realities and data driven solutions, reaffirming Rwanda’s commitment to working with all African Member States to translate the Action Plan into tangible gains for farmers, small and medium enterprises, processors and consumers.

Participants aligned on five priority areas to advance agricultural trade under the AfCFTA. These include enhancing coordination between agriculture and trade policy areas, expanding strategic agri food value chains with particular focus on cotton and cashew, mobilizing sustainable financing to unlock investment and scale production, improving market access and predictability for farmers and small enterprises, and strengthening monitoring and accountability for delivery.

The Action Plan provides a practical pathway to connect production to market, retain value within the continent and drive new opportunities across the agricultural economy, addressing a critical gap in Africa’s economic transformation. The framework responds to longstanding challenges where African countries export raw agricultural commodities while importing processed food products, losing value addition opportunities.

The consultations also tackled Sanitary and Phytosanitary measures which remain critical to achieving continental commitments under the African Union Agenda 2063. Despite the adoption of the AU Sanitary and Phytosanitary Policy Framework, implementation across Africa remains limited due to low awareness at national and regional levels, impeding effective domestication and resulting in foodborne diseases, pest invasions, reduced productivity and market access losses.

SPS measures serve as technical barriers to trade when not harmonized across countries. African agricultural exports frequently face rejection in regional and international markets due to SPS compliance failures, representing significant economic losses. The Action Plan prioritizes strengthening SPS systems including laboratory capacity, inspection services, risk assessment frameworks and regulatory coordination.

The validation of the Agri Food Trade Action Plan represents a collaborative effort between the AfCFTA Secretariat, AGRA Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa and UK International Development. This partnership aims to strengthen cross sectoral coordination by engaging focal points from Ministries of Agriculture and Trade, building joint ownership and deepening integration of the Plan at national and regional levels.

AGRA brings technical expertise in agricultural development, value chain strengthening and smallholder farmer support across African countries. UK International Development provides financial backing and policy expertise supporting implementation of the Action Plan. The tripartite partnership demonstrates how continental institutions, regional development organizations and international partners can collaborate effectively.

The Agri Food Trade Action Plan aligns with broader AfCFTA implementation priorities including the private sector engagement strategy focusing on agriculture and agro processing as one of four high potential sectors selected based on strong potential to meet local demand with local production. Other priority sectors include automotive, pharmaceuticals and transport and logistics.

Agriculture accounts for roughly 17 percent of Africa’s GDP and provides livelihoods for approximately 60 percent of the continent’s population, with most engaged in smallholder farming. Despite this significance, intra African agricultural trade remains constrained by high tariffs, complex customs procedures, inadequate infrastructure, weak value chains and limited access to finance.

The AfCFTA aims to create a single continental market of 1.4 billion people with combined GDP of 3.4 trillion dollars. Projections indicate the agreement could boost intra African trade by 45 percent and enhance Africa’s GDP by 1.2 percent by 2045. The agreement is expected to significantly boost expansion in sectors including agri food by 60 percent, industry by 48 percent, services by 34 percent and energy and mining by 22 percent.

However, realizing these projections requires moving beyond policy frameworks to practical implementation. The Agri Food Trade Action Plan provides operational blueprint specifying priority value chains, necessary regulatory reforms, infrastructure investments and institutional coordination mechanisms required to unlock agricultural trade potential.

Cotton and cashew emerge as strategic priority value chains in the Action Plan. Africa produces significant quantities of both commodities but captures limited value addition domestically. Cotton is typically exported as raw lint rather than processed textiles, while cashews are exported as raw nuts rather than processed kernels and value added products.

Developing regional value chains in these commodities would create employment, retain foreign exchange earnings and build industrial capacity. The Action Plan identifies specific interventions including harmonized quality standards, improved processing infrastructure, access to finance for processors, trade facilitation measures and coordinated export marketing strategies.

Sustainable financing represents another critical priority area. Agricultural development requires substantial capital investments in irrigation, mechanization, storage facilities, processing equipment, quality infrastructure and trade facilitation systems. However, African countries face fiscal constraints limiting public investment while private sector financing for agriculture remains limited due to perceived risks.

The Action Plan calls for innovative financing mechanisms including blended finance combining public resources with private capital, agricultural development funds, trade finance facilities, value chain financing and public private partnerships. Mobilizing adequate financing at scale will determine whether the Plan translates into tangible outcomes or remains aspirational.

Improving market access and predictability for farmers and small enterprises requires addressing multiple constraints simultaneously. These include reducing tariff and non tariff barriers, simplifying customs procedures, strengthening market information systems, facilitating contract enforcement, improving transport and logistics infrastructure and developing warehouse receipt systems.

Small enterprises and smallholder farmers particularly struggle with market access due to limited information about prices and demand, weak bargaining power, inadequate storage leading to post harvest losses, and exclusion from formal value chains dominated by large traders. The Action Plan prioritizes interventions strengthening linkages between smallholders and markets while improving their capacity to meet quality and volume requirements.

Strengthening monitoring and accountability mechanisms addresses implementation challenges that have hindered previous continental initiatives. The Plan establishes clear indicators, baseline data requirements, reporting frameworks and review processes enabling measurement of progress and course corrections when needed.

AfCFTA State Parties will report regularly on implementation progress including policy reforms enacted, infrastructure investments made, trade flows achieved and private sector participation mobilized. This accountability framework aims to maintain political momentum and ensure commitments translate into action rather than remaining paper declarations.

The consultations in Addis Ababa represent latest step in ongoing efforts to operationalize the AfCFTA which entered force in 2019 after ratification by required number of member states. Trading under preferential terms began January 2021 though implementation has progressed unevenly across countries and sectors.

Agricultural trade faces particular challenges due to its sensitivity for food security and livelihoods, complex regulatory requirements around safety and quality standards, infrastructure deficits in rural areas and entrenched trade patterns favoring exports to external markets over intra African trade. The Agri Food Trade Action Plan directly addresses these implementation bottlenecks.

As Africa confronts mounting pressures including climate change impacts on agricultural productivity, rapid population growth increasing food demand, volatile global commodity prices and geopolitical disruptions affecting food imports, strengthening regional food systems becomes imperative. The AfCFTA provides framework for building more resilient, integrated agricultural markets serving continental needs.

The validation of the Agri Food Trade Action Plan positions Africa to leverage its agricultural potential for inclusive growth and structural transformation. Success depends on sustained political commitment, adequate resource allocation, effective institutional coordination and active private sector engagement translating the framework into concrete results improving livelihoods of millions dependent on agriculture across the continent.