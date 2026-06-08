AfCFTA, UK Target Customs Failures Blocking Africa’s Food Trade

Customs delays and incompatible digital systems still block African food exports despite a landmark trade deal, Britain’s foreign ministry and Africa’s continental trade secretariat said after strategic talks.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) concluded a two day strategic session aimed at accelerating the agreement’s rollout and designing a new regional agricultural and food trade program to tackle barriers that traders say persist on the ground.

The stakes are significant. Agricultural and food processing is expected to account for 48 to 50 percent of all intra-African commerce in 2026, according to the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which projects total intra-African trade reaching $230 billion this year. Yet that same sector faces the sharpest implementation gaps: slow customs clearances, overlapping regulatory requirements, and digital systems that cannot exchange data across borders.

Officials agreed on three areas requiring coordinated action: customs modernization, digital trade interoperability, and stronger regional agricultural supply chains. Small and medium enterprises drew particular attention. Cross border payments through conventional banking channels can cost between 7 and 20 percent of transaction value, according to Brookings Institution analysis — a burden that falls hardest on the smaller exporters at the core of agricultural trade.

A recurring tension in AfCFTA’s implementation surfaced in the session. The agreement’s legal architecture is largely settled, but the institutional machinery to execute it remains uneven across member states. Officials said national governments must take greater ownership of trade reform rather than leaving implementation to continental bodies working without matching support at home.

Britain’s engagement with the AfCFTA runs deeper than this session. In March 2026, AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene received British High Commissioner to Ghana Christian Rogg at the Secretariat’s Accra headquarters, where Rogg confirmed continued UK financial support through TradeMark Africa and the Overseas Development Institute. Ghana is also among the first countries piloting the AfCFTA’s continental trade digitization platform; early tests in Kenya cut document processing times and sharply reduced manual paperwork at the border.

The program taking shape from these talks will translate the agreed priorities into specific market interventions for producers, processors, and cross border traders still pushing against borders the agreement was designed to open.