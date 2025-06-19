AfCFTA Sec. Gen. Urges Ghanaians And Africans To Use IATF 2025 To Rewrite Africa’S Economic Integration Narrative

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the AfCFTA Secretariat have held the 2025 IATF (Intra-African Trade Fair) Ghana High-Level Roadshow as part of a series of events ahead of the 2025 IATF to be held in Algiers, Algeria, from September 4-10, 2025.

The IATF (Intra-African Trade Fair) 2025 Ghana High-Level Roadshow is a key event aimed at boosting intra-African trade and investment, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The roadshow is part of a series of events by the organizers to galvanize interest for the IATF2025 which serves as a platform for businesses, investors, and other stakeholders to connect, share information, and explore opportunities within the African market.

In his address at the Ghana High-Level Roadshow of the 2025 IATF, Secretary General of the AfCFTA, H.E. Wamkele Mene expressed joy that all roads will be leading to Algiers, Algeria this September for the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025), which is Africa’s premier trade and investment event offering an unparalleled platform for the exchange of trade and investment information stating that it is a marketplace of ideas, opportunities, and partnerships. “As we work to scale up intra-African trade, build regional value chains, and accelerate industrialisation, the IATF serves as a key platform for connecting African businesses, investors, governments, and innovators. It is a catalyst for turning the promise of the AfCFTA into concrete outcomes: trade deals signed, investments mobilised, and jobs created.”

The Secretary General explained that the IATF2025 matter so profoundly to the Secretariat because, Africa’s path to genuine and inclusive prosperity depends on stronger trade performance as a fundamental prerequisite for lifting Africans out of poverty. But, for too long, Africa’s share of world trade has stagnated at just around 3%. While other regions trade extensively within themselves, Europe at 70%, Asia at 60%, North America at 40%, intra-African trade accounts for just about 15%. However, this figure likely understates the true scale of Africa’s internal trade, given the prevalence of informal cross-border activity, data gaps, and the limited capture of trade in services. But H.E. Wamkele Mene explained that more importantly, the AfCFTA Secretariat is driving a decisive shift in Africa’s economic destiny. “The AfCFTA is designed to transform the continent’s economic landscape by fostering regional and continental value chains, and accelerating industrialization, and enhancing our global competitiveness”.

“Historically, our trade has often been extractive, sending raw materials abroad only to re-import finished goods. The AfCFTA is fundamentally changing this paradigm. By dismantling trade barriers, reducing tariffs and eliminating non-tariff barriers, and fostering production networks, we are incentivizing industries to specialize, process, and add value on the continent. This means more intermediate goods and finished products moving across African borders, fostering economies of scale and diversifying our economies away from volatile commodity dependence” The Secretary General explained

H.E. Mene said, the Secretariat is actively working to attract cross-border investments into key sectors like agro-processing, mining, energy, and manufacturing, to ensure higher value addition within Africa.

He added that standardization of regulations and customs processes are essential, strengthening RVCs by ensuring seamless compliance and the AfCFTA places high priority on building and strengthening robust regional infrastructure and connectivity, which will significantly reduce transportation costs.

The Secretary General emphasized that IATF2025 is where the secretariat’s vision is translated into practical reality as it is the direct marketplace for this dynamic interaction. And at IATF2025, the AfCFTA Secretariat will also be present with its dedicated pavilion, showcasing the significant achievements of the Agreement so far. This pavilion will serve as a direct resource, offering guidance on navigating the AfCFTA, highlighting opportunities, and connecting businesses with the tools they need to thrive.

He said the roadshow is designed to equip the Ghanaian public and private sectors, the financial institutions, and for relevant trade and industry associations and that they will gain vital information about the comprehensive suite of Afreximbank products and facilities available to them, enabling them to fully seize the opportunities offered under the AfCFTA. He said, this is an important step in initiating a pipeline of concrete trade and investment deals; deals that could be announced and celebrated during IATF2025 itself.

“I urge all Ghanaian businesses, whether you are looking to exhibit your excellence, source new suppliers, find investment, or simply explore the vast potential of our continental market, to actively participate in IATF2025. It is your gateway to forging new partnerships, securing lucrative deals, and playing your part in building a truly integrated and prosperous Africa” Secretary General Wamkele Mene implored.

The AfCFTA Secretary General urged Ghanaians and Africans to work together to make IATF2025 the most successful edition yet as the future of African trade is unfolding and happening now.