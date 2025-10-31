AfCFTA Postpones Biashara Afrika Forum to March 2026

Togo and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat have rescheduled the third edition of the Biashara Afrika Forum, pushing the flagship continental trade platform from early November 2025 to late March 2026.

The high profile event, originally scheduled for November 3 to 5, 2025, will now take place from March 30 to April 1, 2026 at the Palais des Congrès de Lomé, organizers announced Thursday.

The Biashara Afrika Forum serves as the AfCFTA’s premier gathering, bringing together traders, business leaders, policymakers, and investors from across Africa to strengthen intra African trade and deepen economic integration under the continental free trade framework.

Both the AfCFTA Secretariat and the Government of Togo expressed regret for any inconvenience the schedule change may cause while thanking stakeholders across the continent for their continued commitment and support.

“Both the AfCFTA Secretariat and the government of the Republic of Togo express deep regret of any inconvenience caused because of the new development and express appreciation of the commitment of the people Africa for their continued support and patronage of the flagship continental business forum,” the joint statement read.

The organizers noted that preparations are now underway to convene another successful Biashara Afrika in 2026, suggesting the postponement will allow for enhanced programming and broader participation.

The forum provides a high level platform for policy dialogue, trade facilitation, and investment promotion, offering opportunities for both public and private sector actors to explore practical strategies for effective AfCFTA implementation across the continent’s 55 member states.

This marks the second time the Togo hosted event has been rescheduled. Earlier this year, the forum was moved from October 20 to 22 to its November dates, with organizers citing the need for an expanded program of plenary sessions, roundtable discussions, and sector focused side events.

The AfCFTA represents a flagship initiative of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, seeking to create a single continental market for goods and services while enabling free movement of businesspersons and investments across member countries.

With a combined population of approximately 1.3 billion people and a cumulative GDP of about $3.4 trillion, the AfCFTA constitutes the world’s largest free trade area since the establishment of the World Trade Organization.

The previous edition of Biashara Afrika, held in October 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda, attracted industry leaders, government representatives, and policymakers under the theme “Dare to Invent the Future of the AfCFTA.”

That forum emphasized the critical role of micro, small, and medium enterprises in what stakeholders dubbed the “Made in Africa revolution,” highlighting the continent’s potential to produce and trade more of what it consumes domestically.

Togo’s selection as host reflects the West African nation’s strong commitment to implementing AfCFTA protocols and its strategic position as a regional trade hub with modern port infrastructure serving landlocked neighbors.

President Faure Gnassingbé confirmed Togo’s readiness to host the event during meetings with AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene, who praised the country’s enthusiasm and preparations for welcoming continental business leaders.

The forum typically features business exhibitions, side events covering sectors such as agro processing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, transportation and logistics, and digital trade, alongside business to business networking opportunities that facilitate deal making among African entrepreneurs.

Participants can expect discussions on unlocking Africa’s trade potential, addressing trade finance gaps, strengthening regional value chains, and fostering partnerships that advance the AfCFTA’s implementation across diverse economic communities.

The African Development Bank has been a key supporter of previous Biashara Afrika forums, facilitating more than 3,000 trade transactions involving 170 financial institutions across member countries for a cumulative trade value exceeding $12 billion through its Trade Finance Program.

The postponement comes as African nations continue grappling with challenges related to harmonizing AfCFTA rules with existing sub regional agreements, addressing non tariff barriers, and simplifying trade procedures that often confuse smaller businesses lacking resources for complex international commerce.

Industry observers suggest the additional months could allow the AfCFTA Secretariat to better align the forum’s agenda with emerging priorities, including digitalization of trade processes, infrastructure improvements, and innovative financing mechanisms for businesses seeking to trade across borders.

The forum also provides an opportunity to showcase progress on the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade and efforts to promote paperless trading systems that reduce costs and delays for exporters and importers operating within the continental market.

Women and youth entrepreneurs have become increasingly prominent participants at Biashara Afrika events, with dedicated programming aimed at helping these demographics overcome barriers to accessing continental markets and scaling their businesses beyond national borders.

The event’s marketplace component allows African producers to showcase products and connect with potential buyers, distributors, and partners from across the continent, facilitating relationships that translate into actual trade flows rather than just policy discussions.

Further details on the 2026 edition, including registration procedures, sector focuses, and speaker lineups, will be announced in the coming months as organizers finalize arrangements for what they describe as the most ambitious Biashara Afrika forum to date.

For businesses planning to participate, the March 2026 timing could prove advantageous, allowing more preparation time to develop proposals, arrange financing, and coordinate delegations compared to the compressed timeline the November dates would have required.

The rescheduling underscores the complexity of organizing a truly continental event that requires coordination among dozens of member states, multiple regional economic communities, and countless private sector stakeholders with diverse interests and priorities.

As Africa works toward operationalizing the AfCFTA and delivering on its promise of enhanced prosperity through expanded trade, forums like Biashara Afrika remain crucial for translating policy commitments into practical business opportunities that generate jobs and economic growth across the continent.