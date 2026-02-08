AfCFTA Must Shift Focus to Industrial Policy, Says Davies

The African Continental Free Trade Area must pivot from tariff reduction toward coordinated industrial policy and regional value chain development if Africa is to avoid remaining a raw materials exporter, according to South Africa’s former trade minister.

Dr Rob Davies, who participated in AfCFTA negotiations while in government and now serves on the secretariat’s advisory council, said the agreement’s next phase will be defined by whether African countries can leverage the single market to raise value added production, diversify economies and reduce dependence on commodity exports.

“The implementation requires a lot more strategic thinking,” Dr Davies said in an interview on the AfCFTA Podcast, adding that the challenge now is for the agreement to become an implementing tool supporting higher levels of value added production.

The AfCFTA aims to create a single market encompassing approximately 1.5 billion people with combined gross domestic product of roughly three trillion United States dollars.

Davies argued that this scale offers African economies a rare opportunity to industrialise more inclusively by distributing production across countries rather than concentrating manufacturing in a few nations.

He warned that the export led model used by China and East Asian economies has become far harder for African countries to replicate as global trade fragments and developed nations increasingly pursue unilateral policies.

“That path has now become strewn with so many obstacles,” the former minister stated, describing the African market as the continent’s only real opportunity for industrialisation.

Dr Davies characterised implementation among member states as uneven, citing Ethiopia’s industrial push and the spread of special economic zones across the continent as examples.

He acknowledged these efforts remain too limited to shift Africa’s overall economic structure.

“We are still by and large producers and exporters of raw materials used in industrial processes outside of the continent,” Davies said.

The economist urged member states to prioritise coordination and cooperation rather than expecting direction from the African Union or the AfCFTA Secretariat.

He argued that having a central authority dictate industrial roles to countries probably would not work, suggesting that cooperation on shared industrial goals would deliver more sustainable results.

Davies pointed to the automotive sector as an example where Africa can build value chains without each country attempting to establish a full vehicle assembly industry.

Instead, he said more countries can participate through component manufacturing and aftermarket production, allowing broader distribution of economic benefits across the continent.

According to the former minister, global conditions have increased urgency for African regional integration, particularly as traditional trade rules weaken and large economies discard multilateral frameworks they once promoted.

He called for Africa to use the AfCFTA not only to increase intra continental trade but also to shape common positions in future global negotiations.

“It’s a new era for the AfCFTA, an era in which the name of the game is now actually building regional value chains,” Davies stated.

The former minister served ten years as South Africa’s Minister of Trade and Industry from 2009 to 2019 and spent 25 years as a Member of Parliament representing the African National Congress.

He was appointed to the 14 member AfCFTA Trade and Industrial Development Advisory Council inaugurated in February 2022 to provide counsel on trade integration and transformative industrialisation as part of implementation efforts.

The council includes other prominent African economists and trade experts including Dr Arkebe Oqubay, Senior Minister and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, and Professor Carlos Lopes of the Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town.

Davies holds an Honours degree in Economics from Rhodes University, a Masters in International Relations from the University of Southampton and a Doctorate from the University of Sussex.

He was attached to Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo, Mozambique from 1979 to 1990 and served as Professor and Co Director of the Centre for Southern African Studies at the University of the Western Cape from 1990 until 1994.

The AfCFTA entered into force in January 2021, with 49 of the African Union’s 55 member states having ratified the agreement establishing the continental free trade framework.

However, implementation remains slow, with intra African trade representing only 15 to 18 percent of total African trade compared with nearly 60 percent in Asia and 70 percent in Europe.

The agreement stipulates that more developed countries will remove tariffs on 90 percent of their goods within five years while least developed countries have been given a deadline of between 10 and 15 years.

Davies had previously warned that this timeline was highly ambitious and the jury is out on whether it is too ambitious, citing the need for complementary measures on industrial and infrastructure development.