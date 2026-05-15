AfCFTA Invites Ghanaian Observer Editor to Biashara Afrika 2026 Trade Forum in Lomé

The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has extended an official invitation to Ghanaian journalist Mr. Prosper Agbenyega, Deputy News Editor of the Ghanaian Observer, who is also the Editor of www.currentissues.com (Current Issues Newspaper), to participate in the upcoming Biashara Afrika 2026 conference scheduled to take place in Lomé, Togo.

He is attending together with journalists across Africa and the world.

The invitation, signed by AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene and dated May 12, 2026, also includes an invitation for Mr. Agbenyega to attend a Media Advocacy Workshop set for May 17, ahead of the main event.

Biashara Afrika 2026, the third edition of the flagship AfCFTA engagement platform, will be held from May 18 to 20, 2026, and is expected to bring together Heads of State, policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and media stakeholders from across the continent.

According to the AfCFTA Secretariat, the forum is designed to deepen Africa’s economic integration by providing a platform for public and private sector collaboration, promoting intra-African trade, and supporting the expansion of African enterprises across borders.

The event will also focus on boosting investment into trade-related infrastructure, including digital systems and logistics, while encouraging value addition in key priority sectors under the AfCFTA framework.

The Secretariat emphasized that Biashara Afrika serves as a strategic platform to strengthen investor confidence and accelerate the implementation of the continental trade agenda.

Participants are expected to contribute to discussions aimed at shaping practical solutions for trade facilitation and private sector growth across Africa.

The invitation further indicates that media engagement will play a key role in amplifying awareness and public understanding of AfCFTA initiatives, with designated experts available to coordinate participation details.

Biashara Afrika 2026 is being positioned as a major step in advancing Africa’s unified trade vision under the AfCFTA framework, with Lomé hosting stakeholders at a critical moment in the continent’s economic integration efforts.