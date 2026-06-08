AfCFTA Customs Gaps Threaten Africa’s Trade Deal

Africa’s continental free trade agreement is exposing a critical weakness: border agencies too fragmented, understaffed, and digitally isolated to enforce the rules the deal depends on.

That assessment came from Demitta Gyang, head of customs cooperation, trade facilitation, and transit at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat, speaking on the AfCFTA Podcast. With the agreement shifting from negotiation to operational delivery, she said the burden of making it work falls on customs administrations at every border post across the continent.

The AfCFTA trade in goods framework assigns customs agencies three core tasks: determining whether goods qualify for preferential tariff treatment under the agreement’s rules of origin, applying reduced or zero tariffs where goods do qualify, and overseeing transit arrangements for shipments crossing third countries before reaching their final destination. The rules governing those functions are set out in three annexes covering customs cooperation, trade facilitation, and transit.

In practice, Gyang said, implementation remains uneven. Fragmented systems, limited digital connectivity, and weak coordination among border agencies have slowed the agreement’s effects on actual trade flows. Field assessments of major trade corridors found inadequate infrastructure, incompatible technology systems, and breakdowns in coordination among customs, immigration, standards, and veterinary bodies that operate at the same border crossings.

Human capacity is also a constraint. Gyang said awareness of AfCFTA rules among border staff is inconsistent, which means preferential trade provisions that exist on paper do not always translate into how goods are processed on the ground.

“The agreement is only as effective as its implementation at the border,” she said.

To address those gaps, the secretariat is promoting digital trade facilitation tools, including electronic tariff books and digital certificates of origin, aimed at cutting paperwork and improving transparency. The longer term objective, Gyang said, is what she described as an “unintegrated but harmonized” customs system, where national agencies retain their own structures but apply compatible rules and procedures across borders.

AfCFTA encompasses a market of more than 1.4 billion people and is the most ambitious trade integration project in Africa’s history. Whether it delivers depends on whether the day to day mechanics of border enforcement can catch up to the agreement’s legal architecture.