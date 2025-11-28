AfCFTA chief urges African nations to harness potential for development

Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Wamkele Keabetswe Mene has urged African countries to turn their potential into inclusive prosperity.

Addressing participants at the Africa Globalized Investment Summit on Wednesday in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, Mene said that the global economy is undergoing profound shifts, from supply chain realignments to digital transformation and the green transition for the African continent.

The global shifts present both risks and opportunities, he said, stressing that with a youthful population, a fast-growing consumer base and abundant natural resources, Africa is well poised to be the next technological growth point, and urged the continent to leverage its potential.

“AfCFTA’s protocol on investment marks a major milestone in creating a harmonized legal and regulatory framework across the continent. By reducing barriers and aligning investment laws across member states, it provides the certainty and predictability that investors require,” he added.

The summit, under the theme “Invest in AfCFTA, Invest in Ghana, Invest in Africa,” brought together investors and partners from across the continent to showcase opportunities available within AfCFTA and also highlighted Ghana’s position as a key entry point into the African market.