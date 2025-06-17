AfCFTA Challenges Fitch’s Afreximbank Downgrade as Misguided

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has publicly disputed Fitch Ratings’ decision to downgrade the African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) credit rating, calling the assessment flawed and potentially damaging to continental economic integration efforts.

The rating agency lowered Afreximbank’s status from ‘BBB’ to ‘BBB-‘ on June 15, citing sovereign exposure risks, a move the AfCFTA argues ignores the bank’s unique treaty-based protections and developmental role.

AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene emphasized the institution’s critical function in financing intra-African trade and industrialization. “Afreximbank operates under legal frameworks ratified by 53 member states, with provisions that fundamentally differentiate it from commercial banks,” Mene stated. The bank currently supports key initiatives including the $10 billion AfCFTA Adjustment Fund and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, which processed $5.2 billion in transactions last year.

Financial analysts note that the downgrade could increase borrowing costs for African trade projects by 15-20 basis points. However, the AfCFTA maintains that Afreximbank’s $32 billion portfolio and 28-year track record demonstrate resilience, citing its emergency $7 billion trade liquidity facility during the pandemic. The Secretariat has called for rating methodologies that better account for multilateral development banks’ unique structures.

This dispute highlights growing tensions between African institutions and global rating agencies, with the AfCFTA framing the issue as a matter of economic sovereignty. As Africa seeks to finance its $130 billion annual infrastructure gap, the outcome may influence how international markets assess the continent’s development finance vehicles moving forward.