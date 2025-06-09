AFC Urges Redirecting Africa’s US$150bn Sovereign Funds to Infrastructure

Africa’s sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), valued at over $150 billion, remain underutilized for critical infrastructure despite a $100 billion annual financing gap, according to the Africa Finance Corporation’s (AFC) 2025 State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report.

The analysis reveals most African SWFs prioritize conservative offshore investments—like foreign securities and real estate—over transformative domestic projects.

Countries including Angola, Nigeria, and Ghana continue channeling significant assets abroad while roads, ports, and power grids struggle for funding.

The AFC advocates reforming SWF mandates to allow higher allocations to local infrastructure through blended finance models and regional platforms. Rwanda’s Agaciro Fund, Nigeria’s NSIA, and Morocco’s Ithmar Capital exemplify this shift via joint ventures and strategic equity stakes.

The report urges pan-African coordination frameworks to align SWFs with Agenda 2063 and the AfCFTA, enabling cross-border investments in energy pools and transport corridors.

“Such coordination crowds in private capital by providing patient early-stage funding,” notes the AFC, emphasizing SWFs’ potential to de-risk large-scale projects amid declining concessional finance.

As global interest rates rise, Africa’s infrastructure strategy must increasingly leverage domestic sovereign reserves to offset external funding constraints.