AFC Raises Record US$2 Billion Syndicated Loan

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has raised a record $2 billion syndicated loan, drawing strong demand from banks across Asia, Europe and the Middle East to fund infrastructure across the continent.

The deal launched at $1.6 billion before being upsized to $2 billion on the strength of investor appetite. Lenders were spread across Asia Pacific and Europe, each taking about 35 percent, the Middle East at 25 percent and Africa at 5 percent, a spread AFC said reflected broad confidence in its model despite geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility.

The Corporation’s standing rests on rising investment-grade ratings, including an ‘A’ and A-1 with a Positive Outlook from S&P Global this year, alongside an A3 from Moody’s and an A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency. Barclays, Commerzbank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and FirstRand’s Rand Merchant Bank division led the facility as global coordinators, with dozens of other international lenders joining.

The loan lands during a period of expansion. AFC’s assets have passed $19 billion and its membership has grown to 48 African countries, and the Corporation recently announced plans to open its first regional office outside Lagos, in Nairobi. It is also working to mobilise domestic pension capital for priority projects, a goal set out in its State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2026.

Chief Executive Samaila Zubairu said Africa’s next phase of growth would come from integrated systems linking energy, transport, logistics, industry and technology rather than isolated projects. He told Bloomberg the lender is in discussions to invest in a proposed Dangote oil refinery in East Africa.

Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services, called the closing “a defining milestone,” pointing to sustained lender confidence in AFC’s credit strength and execution despite a complex global environment.