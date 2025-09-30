AFC raises record US$1.5bn as lenders back African infrastructure push

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has closed its largest-ever debt facility, securing $1.5 billion through a syndicated loan that attracted overwhelming demand from global lenders spanning four continents.

The Lagos-based infrastructure financier announced the landmark transaction on September 29, 2025, marking a significant milestone for an institution that has become central to closing Africa’s infrastructure financing deficit.

The three-year facility, which initially targeted $1.3 billion, was oversubscribed as banks from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe competed to participate. That expansion from the original target underscores persistent investor appetite for African infrastructure exposure, even as global credit markets remain selective following recent monetary policy tightening.

New lenders joining the facility included Bank of Communications, Burgan Bank, Export Development Bank of Egypt, and Hua Nan Bank, broadening AFC’s already diverse funding base. Their participation signals growing confidence in the Corporation’s credit profile and Africa’s long-term infrastructure story despite short-term macroeconomic challenges across several key markets.

The deal priced more competitively than last year’s $1.16 billion syndicated term loan, AFC’s previous record. That pricing improvement reflects both the Corporation’s strengthening credit standing and marginally improved conditions in syndicated loan markets compared to 2024, when elevated interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty kept borrowing costs elevated.

“This landmark transaction reinforces AFC’s standing as a trusted institution in global capital markets,” said Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services at AFC. The Corporation will deploy proceeds for general corporate purposes, supporting infrastructure projects across transport, energy, natural resources, and industrial sectors throughout the continent.

A consortium of top-tier international banks arranged the facility. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Commerzbank, and Standard Chartered served as global coordinators, while additional lead arrangers included First Abu Dhabi Bank, MUFG, Standard Bank of South Africa, Société Générale, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The roster reads like a who’s who of international infrastructure finance, reflecting AFC’s access to premier banking relationships.

The facility adds to AFC’s recent funding momentum. Earlier this year, the Corporation secured AED 937.5 million (approximately $255 million) through a sustainability-linked loan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), demonstrating its ability to tap diverse funding sources including both commercial lenders and development-focused institutions.

Since its establishment in 2007, AFC has invested more than $12 billion across 35 African countries, financing projects ranging from power generation facilities to transport corridors and telecommunications networks. The institution operates as a multilateral development finance institution owned primarily by African sovereign nations, development institutions, and private investors.

Africa faces an estimated annual infrastructure financing gap between $68 billion and $108 billion, with total infrastructure needs ranging from $130 billion to $170 billion per year. This shortfall costs the continent roughly 2% in annual GDP growth, according to development economists, as inadequate roads, unreliable electricity, and insufficient port capacity constrain economic expansion.

AFC executives frame the latest loan as a tool for accelerating efforts to narrow that gap. The Corporation focuses particularly on commercially viable projects that can attract private capital alongside development finance, effectively multiplying the impact of its balance sheet through co-investment structures.

However, challenges persist. Many African infrastructure projects struggle with bankability—the combination of robust legal frameworks, creditworthy off-takers, and stable regulatory environments that make projects attractive to private lenders. AFC’s role often involves structuring transactions to overcome these obstacles, either through credit enhancements, political risk insurance, or innovative financing mechanisms.

The oversubscription of Monday’s facility suggests lenders see AFC as successfully navigating these complexities. Unlike direct project finance, loans to AFC itself offer diversified exposure to African infrastructure without requiring individual project due diligence, making them attractive to international banks seeking continent-wide infrastructure exposure without concentrated country or project risk.

For African economies, AFC’s expanded funding capacity arrives at a critical juncture. Many countries face constrained fiscal space following pandemic-era borrowing and recent global interest rate increases, limiting their ability to finance infrastructure through sovereign debt. Multilateral institutions like AFC provide alternative channels for infrastructure capital that don’t add directly to government balance sheets.

The Corporation’s ability to access commercial funding at competitive rates also reflects broader investor reassessment of African risk. While headlines often emphasize debt distress in specific countries, the continent encompasses diverse economies with varying credit profiles. AFC’s pan-African approach and multilateral structure allow it to aggregate creditworthy opportunities across this heterogeneous landscape.

The $1.5 billion facility positions AFC to maintain its investment momentum through 2028. Whether that translates into meaningful progress on Africa’s infrastructure deficit depends on factors beyond AFC’s control—including regulatory reform, governance improvements, and macroeconomic stability in key markets. But Monday’s successful fundraising demonstrates that when African infrastructure institutions deliver consistent performance, global capital remains available at scale.