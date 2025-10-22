AFC Lands US$100 Million Canadian Deal for Climate Infrastructure

Africa Finance Corporation has secured a USD 100 million, 10 year term loan facility from FinDev Canada, marking the first time either institution has partnered with the other and opening a new funding channel for sustainable infrastructure across Sub Saharan Africa.

The agreement, announced October 21, represents AFC’s debut in the Canadian market while simultaneously serving as FinDev Canada’s inaugural infrastructure financing deal in the region. It’s a double first that underscores growing international confidence in AFC’s ability to deliver climate resilient projects across the continent.

The facility will strengthen AFC’s funding base and support a growing pipeline of renewable energy and low carbon transport projects. This includes solar photovoltaic and wind power developments, as well as low carbon railway infrastructure for an inter urban metro transportation project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are delighted to partner with FinDev Canada on this milestone transaction,” said Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services at AFC. The partnership, he added, reflects a shared commitment to accelerating sustainable development through high impact, climate resilient infrastructure.

For FinDev Canada, the transaction represents more than just another loan. Paulo Martelli, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, emphasized that it’s an opportunity to support a leading solutions provider financing critical infrastructure in Sub Saharan Africa and an important step toward expanding the institution’s market presence in the region.

The deal adds FinDev Canada to AFC’s expanding roster of global funding partners, which already includes heavyweight development finance institutions from Italy (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), Germany (KfW and DEG), India (Exim Bank), China (Export Import Bank), the Netherlands (FMO), France (Proparco), and the United States (International Development Finance Corporation).

This growing network highlights something important about AFC’s position in African infrastructure finance. The corporation has built a reputation as the preferred platform for channeling long term sustainable capital into projects that might otherwise struggle to attract international funding.

The timing matters too. Africa’s rapid population growth is generating critical infrastructure requirements, creating both challenges and opportunities for countries trying to balance development needs with climate commitments. AFC’s focus on renewable energy and low carbon transport directly addresses this tension.

What sets this facility apart is its emphasis on projects that do double duty. The Democratic Republic of Congo metro project, for instance, aims to improve public transport, reduce emissions, and support economic growth simultaneously by facilitating the movement of goods and people into urban areas more efficiently.

AFC, established in 2007, has spent eighteen years building credibility as a catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. The corporation now counts 46 member countries and has invested over USD 15 billion since inception, combining specialist industry expertise with financial and technical advisory services.

The loan proceeds will be entirely directed toward expanding AFC’s long term funding capacity, enabling the corporation to deliver innovative financing solutions that tackle climate change, strengthen energy access, and promote sustainable economic growth across Sub Saharan Africa.

For Canadian development finance, the partnership opens doors into a region where infrastructure needs are massive but financing remains challenging. FinDev Canada’s mandate focuses on promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in emerging markets and developing economies, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement commitments.

The transaction signals something broader about how development finance is evolving. Rather than treating climate action and economic development as separate priorities, institutions like AFC and FinDev Canada are betting that the most effective projects deliver both simultaneously.

Whether this approach can scale fast enough to meet Africa’s infrastructure needs remains an open question. But with AFC’s track record and an expanding network of international partners willing to commit long term capital, the continent’s transition toward climate resilient development just gained significant momentum.