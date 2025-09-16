Advocate Proposes Central African Museum for Enslaved Africans During UN General Assembly

A Queens activist who made history as the first African American to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean is leveraging his humanitarian credentials to advocate for an unprecedented memorial institution, proposing the establishment of the Central Africa Museum of Enslaved Africans in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session.

Victor Mooney, whose extraordinary 25-year advocacy at the United Nations has focused on cultural engagement and global understanding, is seeking initial pledges for the proposed museum during the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. The museum would represent a significant addition to global efforts to document and commemorate the transatlantic slave trade, particularly from the perspective of West-Central Africa, which historians recognize as the largest supplier of enslaved people to the New World.

Mooney gained international recognition for his remarkable 5,000-mile solo rowing journey from Africa to Brooklyn, completed in November 2015 after 21 months at sea aboard the Spirit of Malabo, a vessel sponsored by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. The journey was undertaken to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and promote HIV testing in memory of his brother, who died from AIDS in 1983.

The proposed Central Africa Museum of Enslaved Africans would serve what Mooney describes as a “vital space for remembrance, education, and reconciliation.” The institution aims to provide comprehensive understanding of the transatlantic slave trade’s full scope, highlighting varied human experiences and documenting the profound resilience shown against overwhelming adversity.

This summer, Mooney’s advocacy received additional symbolic validation during a cycling journey across Poland that culminated in an audience with Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Basilica. The current Pope, who was elected in May 2025 following Pope Francis’s death in April, reportedly offered the single word “Unity” as guidance for Mooney’s future endeavors.

The museum’s proposed location in Malabo carries particular historical significance, as West-Central Africa served as the primary departure point for millions of enslaved Africans transported to the Americas between the 16th and 19th centuries. This geographical positioning would offer perspectives often overlooked in existing institutions focused on the slave trade and its aftermath.

Mooney envisions financing the museum through what he describes as “a strategic blend of private sector investment, support from friendly countries, aligning philanthropic goals with this compelling cultural narrative and partnerships with the Economic Community of Central African States and Central African Economic and Monetary Community.” This multi-faceted funding approach reflects the complex international cooperation required for such an ambitious cultural undertaking.

The proposal emerges as Equatorial Guinea prepares to enhance its cultural and tourism profile, including hosting the inaugural Central African International Tourism Fair from October 27 through November 2 at the Sipopo International Conference Center. Lufthansa Group has signed a partnership agreement as the official airline for the tourism fair, indicating growing international interest in Central African cultural development.

Mooney’s previous collaboration with Equatorial Guinea included significant financial backing for his Atlantic crossing, with the government providing $30,000 for his mission. This established relationship may provide a foundation for the museum proposal, particularly given the country’s growing focus on cultural initiatives and international engagement.

The Central Africa Museum of Enslaved Africans would potentially become a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage Site designation, adding international prestige and protection to the institution. Such recognition would elevate the museum’s global significance and ensure long-term preservation of its educational mission.

Current efforts to document and commemorate the slave trade include institutions like the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C., which opened in 2016, and various initiatives across the African diaspora. However, Mooney’s proposal would represent the first major museum specifically focused on Central Africa’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, positioned at a geographically and historically significant location.

The timing of this proposal during the UN General Assembly session reflects broader international discussions about historical justice, reparations, and cultural preservation. The museum concept aligns with ongoing global efforts to address historical injustices and ensure comprehensive education about the slave trade’s impact on both African and global societies.

Equatorial Guinea’s support for cultural initiatives extends beyond the museum proposal, as evidenced by the country’s investment in tourism infrastructure and international partnerships. The nation’s oil wealth provides potential resources for significant cultural projects, while its strategic location offers accessibility for international visitors and researchers.

The success of this initiative would depend on sustained international collaboration, adequate funding, and continued political support from Equatorial Guinea’s government. The museum’s educational impact could extend far beyond Central Africa, serving researchers, educators, and visitors seeking to understand the full scope of the transatlantic slave trade and its lasting consequences.

For Mooney, the museum proposal represents the continuation of a lifelong mission that has taken him from the United Nations corridors to the Atlantic Ocean and now to the Vatican. His unique combination of physical achievement, diplomatic engagement, and humanitarian advocacy positions him as a compelling advocate for this significant cultural institution.

The proposal’s outcome will likely influence broader discussions about historical commemoration, international cultural cooperation, and the role of museums in addressing complex historical legacies. Success could establish a model for similar initiatives across Africa and the diaspora, while failure might highlight the challenges of international cultural collaboration in post-colonial contexts.