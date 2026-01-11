Advocate For Indigenous Freight Forwarders Hail Port Reforms, Urge Government to Break ICUMS Monopoly to Sustain 2025 Gains

The Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders has commended the government for what it describes as bold and timely fiscal and policy reforms that significantly eased the cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports in 2025, helping to restore activity, confidence and livelihoods within the freight forwarding and logistics sector.

As part of its end-of-year sectoral assessment, the group said measures such as the rationalisation of

port-related taxes and charges, improved coordination among regulatory agencies, and broader macroeconomic stabilisation efforts have brought notable relief to freight forwarders, importers and exporters operating through the Tema and Takoradi ports.

According to the Convenor of the Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders, Godfred Mawuli Tettey (Dr.) the reforms reversed years of rising port costs that had rendered Ghana’s ports uncompetitive and forced many indigenous operators out of business.

“Government interventions over the past year, especially the reduction of certain taxes and levies at the ports, have helped bring freight forwarding activities back to life,” Dr. Tettey said. “For indigenous freight forwarders who were struggling to survive, these measures offered much-needed breathing space.”

Industry analysts note that Ghana’s port and logistics sector had faced sustained pressure in recent years due to high duties, multiple charges, currency volatility and operational inefficiencies, leading to cargo diversion to neighbouring ports. Stakeholder-driven reforms in 2025, however, are widely credited with improving clearance timelines and lowering transaction costs.

Concerns Over ICUMS Platform

Despite the gains, the freight forwarders raised serious concerns about the continued reliance on a single digital payment and transaction platform at the ports — the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) — warning that frequent system downtimes risk undermining recent progress.

Dr. Tettey said disruptions on the ICUMS platform, recorded on several occasions in 2024 and 2025, caused delays in cargo clearance, increased demurrage and storage costs, and stalled port operations whenever the system went offline.

“The problem is not digitalisation itself, but the absence of alternatives,” he noted. “When ICUMS is down, work at the ports virtually comes to a halt. Freight forwarders are left stranded, with no option to process transactions or move cargo.”

The group argued that the monopoly control of port transactions poses both economic and operational risks, particularly for indigenous operators who bear the brunt of delays and additional costs.

Call for Competition and Alternatives

To address the challenge, the Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders is urging government to introduce competition by allowing additional operators to provide port payment and transaction platforms alongside ICUMS. According to the group, a multi-platform system would ensure business continuity, improve efficiency and encourage innovation through competition.

Dr. Tettey disclosed that stakeholders in the sector have received information about possible government plans to bring in another service provider, potentially from India, to operate a parallel system. He expressed hope that such plans would materialise without being derailed by vested interests.

“We are aware of intentions to introduce another platform operator, and we strongly encourage government to follow through,” he said. “This must be done in the national interest and not be sacrificed to selfish considerations.”

Commitment to Sector Growth

The Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders reaffirmed its commitment to engaging policymakers, regulators and industry players to ensure improved performance across the port value chain in 2026 and beyond. The group stressed that efficient port operations are critical to Ghana’s trade competitiveness, revenue mobilisation and broader economic growth.

Dr. Tettey said the organisation will remain vocal and proactive in holding all stakeholders accountable to ensure the port sector supports Ghana’s industrialisation drive, export growth and participation in regional trade frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Our objective is simple,” he stated. “If every stakeholder performs its role efficiently, the port sector can become a true driver of economic growth. We will not relent in our advocacy until that goal is achieved.”